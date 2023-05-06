Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is 'open' to joining Tottenham Hotspur as the club seek to step up talks, according to The Evening Standard.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Amorim is just one of the many in-work and unemployed managers to be linked with the Spurs vacancy in this past week, with reports detailing a high number of candidates.

Feyenoord's Arne Slot, Burnley's Vincent Kompany and even Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick are being eyed by chairman Daniel Levy alongside the usual suspects (90min).

Julian Nageslmann and Luis Enrique, both free agents after leaving their most recent jobs, have reportedly held talks with Tottenham but have reservations over the club's hierarchy and lack of sporting director (90min).

Other out-of-work coaches, like former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers and ex-Chelsea gaffer Graham Potter, are also reportedly under consideration by Levy (90min).

Their list is long and out-reaching with Bayer Leverkusen boss and former Liverpool star Xabi Alonso also linked with a move to N17 in the past week.

Now, as per The Standard and reliable journalist Dan Kilpatrick, there has been an update on Tottenham's links to Amorim - who has been doing a fine job at Sporting in the last few seasons.

It is believed that Spurs are set to step up talks with candidates, including the 38-year-old, who is now said to be 'open' to joining the north Londoners at the end of this season.

Amorim has established himself as one of the most highly-rated young coaches in world football, with his attacking philosophy and successful three-at-the-back deployment appealing to Spurs.

What could Amorim bring to Spurs?

The former SC Braga boss guided Sporting to their first domestic title in 19 years back in 2020/2021 - enhancing his reputation and making critics across Europe take note.

Amorim has earned plaudits from some of world football's most prestigious and elite managers, namely Man City boss Pep Guardiola, who actually called him 'one of the best'.

Chelsea were actually targeting him before they opted to pursue former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, and if Tottenham fans want the return of forward-thinking football, they should look no further than Amorim.

Indeed, his de-facto motto is actually 'attacking is the best form of defense', with the Primeira Liga boss steadily growing his reputation as an exciting tactician.