Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of offloading midfielder Tanguy Ndombele haven't ended with the closure of this British summer transfer window.

Who has left Tottenham this summer?

Spurs and new manager Ange Postecoglou have sealed all of their major summer signings, but couldn't quite get another over the line after their deadline day capture of Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest.

Indeed, there were reports of the north Londoners chasing both Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly and Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on Friday, but those moves ultimately failed to materialise.

That, and we're just speculating here, may have been down to Tottenham's inability to sell certain players - like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for instance - who apparently refuted a last gasp move to Fulham.

The likes of Davinson Sanchez and Ndombele also couldn't seal moves elsewhere, despite late interest, with Spurs instead offloading Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott and Dane Scarlett on either permanent deals or loans.

Lucas Moura also left on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract on June 30, but while Spurs will be pleased to balance the books in certain areas, perhaps the most frustrating surplus player to remain is Ndombele.

On a reported £200,000-per-week, the Frenchman has spent the last two campaigns on various loan spells at Lyon and Napoli respectively.

He doesn't appear to be in Postecoglou's plans, either, with a last minute transfer to Genoa also failing to come to fruition for Ndombele.

Now that the British transfer window is shut, some supporters may believe they're stuck with the 26-year-old until January, but there may be some hope in the form of Galatasaray

Indeed, the Turkish Super Lig giants are apparently an option for Ndombele, and their transfer window actually doesn't close until September 15.

That is according to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas, who shared an update on the midfielder's situation on X.

"Galatasaray remain an option for Tanguy Ndombele but it’s not time sensitive today," said Thomas on Friday night.

"Turkish window remains open to Sep 15. Wants to play for a Champions League team."

What's been said about Tanguy Ndombele?

You could argue that Ndombele's time at Spurs has been one to forget, having ultimately failed to live up to his once club-record price tag after signing from Lyon in 2019.

The former Ligue 1 sensation is now stuck in limbo at Tottenham and a move away could perhaps be best for all parties.

While Spurs haven't proved the ideal fit for Ndombele, there is certainly a good player there at his very best.

Arsenal star Declan Rice, commenting on the player last year, even said that he's one of his toughest ever opponents

“The perception of him, it shouldn’t be what it is because I tell you now, he is one of the toughest I have played against," said Rice.

“He is top. Just a street footballer on the pitch. He takes the ball anywhere, little flicks and tricks. Like he doesn’t care. He does everything so confidently.

"With players like that, you just have to let them play. Give them the freedom to go out and do whatever they want. When we played against Lyon in the Europa League, he was incredible. He’s a top player.”