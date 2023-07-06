Tottenham Hotspur will seriously look at re-signing Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet permanently for around £4 million, according to reports.

Who are Spurs signing this summer?

The Lilywhites, boosted by new manager Ange Postecoglou's official arrival last weekend, have already backed the Australian with a few major signings.

Following both Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro, who have signed permanently from Juventus and Sporting Lisbon respectively, Spurs put pen to paper on deals for both goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and playmaker James Maddison.

Vicario joins Tottenham as an alternative/replacement for long-serving number one Hugo Lloris, who could depart this summer, while Maddison's £40 million move from Leicester City perhaps represents the biggest coup of the lot.

“It’s not just about the talent they bring as footballers," said Postecoglou on Vicario and Maddison.

"It’s what they bring as people as well because we are going to play football that requires a certain type of personality and character.

“Both those guys have got it in abundance. I could hear it in their voices when I spoke to them. I had a couple of chats with both of them before we signed them and I knew that they were the right types to bring into the dressing room."

Manor Solomon, after his successful 2022/2023 loan spell from Fulham, has also joined Spurs for free after a FIFA ruling allowed the player to make the move to north London on a Bosman.

One big achilles heel for Tottenham, though, has been their leaky back line which conceded more league goals than any other side above 15th in the top flight last season.

Postecoglou will be very keen to address that glaring issue, as those concerning defensive numbers don't reflect that of a top side aiming to challenge for silverware.

Micky van de Ven of Wolfsburg, Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba and Lenglet are the most heavily linked with moves to N17, with one report sharing an update on the latter player.

Barcelona director Joan Laporta recently admitted that he hopes to reach an agreement with Tottenham, but according to Hotspur Reports, the club are eyeing a bargain fee.

The outlet claims Spurs "will strongly look at" signing Lenglet, who has previously won a La Liga title with Barca, for around €5 million (£4m) amid their discussions for van de Ven.

Postecoglou's side have submitted a verbal proposal for the Dutchman and want to sign another centre-back on top of that, though not as expensive as Tapsoba, making Lenglet a prime candidate.

Not much else is said on this or whether Barca would be willing to accept a fee that low, but they could well be glad to get his £204,000-per-week wages off their books.

What's been said about Clement Lenglet?

Called a "very reliable" player by Spurs pundit John Wenham, Lloris has previously endorsed Lenglet as a "modern" defender and tipped him to be a potential success in England.

""He's a modern defender," said Lloris.

"Comfortable to be able to play from the back. He has a great left foot and can be very strong in one v one and he's strong in the air.

"Even if it's never easy when you arrive in the Premier League and he will have to adapt to the intensity of the games but he is a high level player, with experience."