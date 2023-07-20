Tottenham Hotspur have held talks to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer, according to reports.

Who will Spurs sign?

Spurs are actively seeking defensive reinforcements, among other positions in the squad, after already sealing agreements for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, playmaker James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Vicario, who comes in as a long-term replacement for veteran number one Hugo Lloris, was soon followed by Maddison with the England international joining in a deal from Leicester City.

Solomon, after enjoying a brilliant run of form on loan at Fulham last campaign, attracted Spurs' interest as manager Ange Postecoglou seemingly green-lit the Israel international's signing.

It's also believed that Blackburn Rovers starlet Ashley Phillips is heading to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as chairman Daniel Levy agrees a £3 million fee for the promising 18-year-old.

However, the north Londoners won't be done with the aforementioned trio, as reliable reports suggest that they're still chasing the likes of Gallagher and a new star defender.

Even though Phillips is on his way to Spurs, the likes of Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven and Juventus star Gleison Bremer remain linked with a move.

Gallagher, whose future at Chelsea is apparently up in the air, could end up making that switch across the English capital if all goes to plan - as The Guardian and journalist Jacob Steinberg reveal.

According to his information, as Steinberg also writes on Twitter, there's a "good chance" he leaves Stamford Bridge this summer and Tottenham are lurking.

It is claimed in his actual written piece that they have held talks over a move for the England international, but if they wish to sign him, Spurs face competition from bitter London rivals West Ham.

Chelsea are in the process of a major rebuild and Gallagher is one member of Mauricio Pochettino's squad who could end up departing.

How good is Conor Gallagher?

The 23-year-old made 35 league appearances for Chelsea last season under both Graham Potter and former interim boss Frank Lampard.

However, his starts were limited and around half of those minutes came from the bench, so Gallagher is hardly a key first eleven player at the Bridge.

That being said, his productive spell on loan at Crystal Palace over the 2021/2022 season is a real indicator of his quality, with Gallagher racking up eight top flight goals and three assists that year (WhoScored).

The midfielder also ranked as their best-performing player by average match rating, and pundit Jermaine Jenas believes he can be a "game-changer" on his day.

“I think he is a game-changer aswell Conor Gallagher," said Jenas to Match of The Day (via The Sun).

"He’s the type of player that you bring on and he has an impact on the game. He presses, gets himself in the box and creates chances.

"He presses, gets himself in the box and creates chances. Also, he’s won a World Cup. He was part of the U17 World Cup-winning side so he understands tournament football and I’m pleased for Conor.”

Indeed, Gallagher could well be a brilliant addition to Postecoglou's squad if they can get a deal done.