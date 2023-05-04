Graham Potter is now 'being considered by Tottenham' as chairman Daniel Levy continues his search for Antonio Conte's replacement.

Who could Spurs appoint as manager?

In terms of managerial targets, there has been absolutely no shortage of top coaches in Levy's thinking, with perhaps the most commonly linked being Julian Nagelsmann, Arne Slot and Vincent Kompany.

However, the north Londoners are also believed to have their eyes on the likes of Luis Enrique, who recently left his post as Spain manager, and Ruben Amorim of Sporting Lisbon.

The Premier League side appear resigned to losing out on a top four finish and Champions League qualification, with rivals Man United taking a seismic lead in fourth with two games in hand.

Barring Europa or Conference League qualification, Spurs have little to play for this season, with Levy's priority surely being the appointment of a first class coach for next campaign.

Talks have reportedly been held with the likes of Nagelsmann, but according to a report by 90min, Tottenham may also turn to some out-of-work British names who are on the market.

One of those is former Chelsea boss Potter, who was recently dismissed by Todd Boehly after a seriously disappointing campaign.

However, he did manage to impress on a shoe-string budget at Brighton, recording their highest ever Premier League finish the season before he departed.

Potentially as a result, he is now among the names 'being considered by Tottenham' as the Lilywhites maintain their quest to hire Antonio Conte's replacement.

What could Potter bring to Spurs?

The 47-year-old, despite his horror end at Chelsea, has some credentials which could make him successful at Spurs.

His aforementioned work with limited resources at Brighton is a prime example of this and something which may factor into Levy's thinking.

Called a 'superb manager' by journalist Melissa Reddy after Potter's work at the Amex, with Man City boss Pep Guardiola even imploring Chelsea to give him time back in January.

“I would say to Todd Boehly, give him time,” said Guardiola. “I know in big clubs, results are important but I’d say give him time. “The second half is what he is. What he’s done at Brighton is outstanding, but…we need time in the first season. I had (Lionel) Messi in Barcelona my first season so I didn’t need two seasons because Messi was there.”

Interestingly, Potter also shares the same agent as Spurs defender Clement Lenglet.