Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez is suddenly "very close" to joining Russian side Spartak Moscow this summer, according to recent reports.

Who will leave Spurs?

New manager Ange Postecoglou is overseeing an N17 overhaul with a trio of new signings through the door in goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, playmaker James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon.

Having spent in and around £60 million, not including permanent deals for Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski, Spurs will be focusing on outgoings as well as the signing of a star defender or two.

Reports suggest that the north Londoners want a new centre-back next, with Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven, Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, Barcelona's Clement Lenglet, Galatasary's Victor Nelsson and Juventus defender Gleison Bremer all linked.

However, before moving for a player in that position, it could be important to offload some deadwood. Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier and Ben Davies have all been tipped to potentially leave, while Spurs could also offload Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon (The Telegraph).

Lloris, speaking to Nice-Matin recently, even admitted that he could leave this window and calls this year the "end of an era" at Tottenham.

“We have reached an important moment, whether it be for the club or me,” said Lloris.

“It’s the end of an era. I have a desire for something else. I will carefully study what is possible. However, I haven’t forgotten that I have a year left on my contract at Tottenham, and in football, it’s always hard to predict what will happen."

Harry Winks has already left to join Leicester City, but so far, that has been their only confirmed exit. However, according to Win Sports TV journalist Pipe Sierra, Sanchez could soon follow the Englishman.

Sierra, a Colombian sports reporter, claims that the 27-year-old is "very close" to becoming a new Spartak Moscow player and there is "already an agreement" between the clubs.

Now, Spartak hope to "close" Sanchez's personal terms imminently, with that being the last step in these advanced talks.

"EXCL. Davinson Sánchez (27) is very close to becoming a new #SpartakMoscow player," wrote Sierra on Twitter.

"There is already an agreement with #Tottenham and they hope to close the Colombian's personal terms in the next few hours. The defender does not look badly on his arrival in Russian football."

How good is Davinson Sanchez?

The South American defender has struggled at Spurs over these last 12 months, having come under fierce criticism whilst failing to establish himself as a key member of their starting eleven.

It could well be time for him to move on from Hotspur Way, but club legend and former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has held Sanchez in very high esteem previously.

The ex-Tottenham boss even hailed Sanchez as a "beast" once upon a time, mainly for his efforts playing two games back-to-back in a 48-hour period.

"For me, the surprise was Davinson Sanchez," said Pochettino in 2018.

"He was a beast playing two games in less than 48 hours. He has done very well, he is very strong physically and mentally. Today he was fantastic on the pitch, to praise him isn't enough, the effort was fantastic."