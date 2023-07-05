Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has decided to remain in north London and is excited by the prospect of working with Ange Postecoglou.

Who is leaving Spurs?

The Lilywhites have moved quickly to confirm a few major additions for Postecoglou, perhaps most notably Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent deal from Juventus, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and playmaker James Maddison.

The latter duo in particular represent great coups for Spurs, especially given Vicario cost just £17.4 million to prise away from Empoli, while Maddison's signing only set Tottenham back £40 million.

Speaking after the signings of both men, Postecoglou drew particular attention to their attitudes and elite mentalities, with the Austrailian explaining they are exactly what the club needs.

“It’s not just about the talent they bring as footballers," said the former Celtic boss.

"It’s what they bring as people as well because we are going to play football that requires a certain type of personality and character.

“Both those guys have got it in abundance. I could hear it in their voices when I spoke to them. I had a couple of chats with both of them before we signed them and I knew that they were the right types to bring into the dressing room."

However, to make room for these players, certain squad members may be deemed surplus. Indeed, it is believed that Hugo Lloris, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele are nominations to follow Harry Winks out the door.

Lucas Moura and Arnaut Danjuma left north London too, with Dier being one of the names linked to potentially leaving this summer. However, a new report has shed light on the Englishman's situation, and it's other contrary to reports.

Sharing an update on the 29-year-old and his future, reliable Spurs journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed he wants to remain at N17, all while being excited by the prospect of working with Postecoglou.

Gold wrote for football.london:

"Eric Dier, who has 12 months left on his contract and returned to training at Hotspur Way this week following his groin surgery at the end of last season, is understood to have no intention of departing the club this summer and is excited about the coming season under Postecoglou."

What's been said about Eric Dier?

The defender has endured his fair share of criticism over the last 12 months, with members of the media calling him "very poor" and "nowhere near the required level" for Spurs to succeed.

However, when at his best, the former Sporting Lisbon star can be a useful asset to Postecoglou. Former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, speaking after a 2020 draw with Burnley, heaped praise on Dier for his versatility and attitude.

"I think it’s a question of self-esteem and self-confidence," said Mourinho.

“To be playing so well as a centre-back, to raise the levels of confidence and he goes to midfield and was very, very good. Very, very good.

“When people were asking about his frame of mind I think they don’t need to ask again because I think he was very, very good.”