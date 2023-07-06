Reliable Tottenham Hotspur journalist Alasdair Gold has shared an update on the club's potential re-signing of defender Clement Lenglet.

Who are Spurs signing this summer?

New manager Ange Postecoglou has been backed in the transfer market thus far, with Spurs completing deals for Dejan Kulusevski, Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison.

Kulusevski has signed on a permanent deal from Juventus, coming after an 18-month loan spell with the club, while both Vicario and Maddison have joined from Empoli and Leicester City respectively.

Vicario comes in as a potential replacement for long-serving number one Hugo Lloris, who has admitted he could leave north London this summer, with Maddison ending Tottenham's long-search for a creative playmaker in the mould of Christian Eriksen.

Manor Solomon, who thrived on a loan spell at Fulham last season, is also set to undergo a medical with Tottenham today. A deal is done for the Israeli international who will add a different option for Postecoglou in the attacking areas.

Following these additions, it is widely believed Tottenham are chasing a new centre-back or two, with the north Londoners enduring a woeful 22/23 season in terms of goals conceded. No side above Bournemouth in 15th leaked more at the back, so Postecoglou will be looking to address that glaring issue post haste.

Micky van de Ven of Wolfsburg, Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba and Lenglet are some of the most high profile defender names most heavily linked with a move to N17.

On the latter player, Barcelona chief Joan Laporta recently admitted to the media that he expects to reach an agreement with Tottenham over Lenglet.

However, according to an update from Gold for football.london, the ball is firmly in Tottenham's court. Spurs, for their part, are undecided over whether to re-sign the Frenchman on a permanent deal.

"Tottenham's aim is to bring in at least two new centre-backs this summer to reinforce Postecoglou's options," wrote Gold.

"Barcelona president Joan Laporta said this week that he expects to reach an agreement with Tottenham for Clement Lenglet to join permanently.

"It is still undecided from Spurs' end at this point as to whether they will decide to bring back the Frenchman, although it clearly is an option, if the price remains low, that he could cover one of those centre-back slots as Lenglet is respected within the north London club as a steady performer and a model professional behind the scenes."

What's been said about Clement Lenglet?

The 28-year-old made 26 league appearances for Spurs last season, featuring regularly as part of a back three under Antonio Conte.

Lloris, speaking to the media upon Lenglet's temporary signing last summer, endorsed his compatriot - calling him a "high level player".

"He's a modern defender," said Lloris.

"Comfortable to be able to play from the back. He has a great left foot and can be very strong in one v one and he's strong in the air.

"Even if it's never easy when you arrive in the Premier League and he will have to adapt to the intensity of the games but he is a high level player, with experience."