Tottenham Hotspur have held talks to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher with his club open to selling him this summer, according to reports.

Who will Spurs sign this summer?

New manager Ange Postecoglou is in the middle of a crucial, crucial period of his Spurs reign as he attempts to strengthen for his full debut campaign.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, playmaker James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon arrive as confirmed signings with Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski making their north London stays permanent as well.

Despite their current outlay totalling £117 million, the north Londoners won't be finished there.

It is reliably believed that Spurs want to add two senior centre-back signings to their roster, with Postecoglou admitting that new defensive additions are being worked on behind-the-scenes.

"That's definitely our intention, absolutely," said the head coach recently.

"We've been working on it for a while and we'll definitely try to get it done as quickly as possible.

"I don't think it's any secret about some of the areas we needed to strengthen. Some of it I identified early on. The goalkeeper was one and central defence is another.

"In terms of the other boys, we've got a big squad but my view is I wanted to bring them along and just work with them, get some clarity in my head and give clarity to them."

Meanwhile, Postecoglou's side are also hunting for potential midfield additions, especially since Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is reportedly nearing a move to Atletico Madrid.

Gallagher, who is ready to leave Chelsea in search of a new opportunity, has been linked with a move to Tottenham alongside the likes of Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz.

As per journalist Graeme Bailey and 90min, Tottenham have "had talks" to sign the 23-year-old alongside both West Ham and Brighton.

It's added that Chelsea are open to selling him this summer, but there is a problem in the form of his valuation, as Mauricio Pochettino's side value the player at £50 million.

None of the aforementioned trio are willing to pay that amount for Gallagher, leading to a stalemate of sorts.

"Chelsea open to Conor Gallagher sale but they stand firm on valuation," wrote Bailey on Twitter.

"West Ham, Tottenham and Brighton have all had talks - but none would be willing to pay £50m for him."

How good is Conor Gallagher?

The former Crystal Palace star endured a season of inconsistent starts last campaign with around half of his appearances coming from the substitute's bench.

Gallagher's best season at the top level came on loan at Selhurst Park over 2021/2022, where he finished the season as Patrick Vieira's best-performer by average match rating (WhoScored).

The homegrown ace racked up eight goals and three assists in the league that year - which clearly showcases he can be a player of real quality.

“His development is extraordinary and outstanding," said former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel last year.

“He is one of the key players at Crystal Palace and he has made a huge step in his development up front.

“He was a pleasure to coach in pre-season – he has so much positive energy, so much energy in general and so much work-rate to give that he can of course be a big help and a big influence.”