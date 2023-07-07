Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy personally favours Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as a potential replacement for Spurs star Harry Kane.

Will Harry Kane leave Spurs?

Kane, with his contract expiring in just 12 months, is rumoured to be attracting very serious interest from Bayern Munich as their manager, Thomas Tuchel, pushes for a move.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a Spurs exit before, namely two years ago, when treble-winners Man City were actively pursuing Kane to solve their past striker problem.

Pep Guardiola's side, according to Sky Sports at the time, placed bids in excess of £100 million on the table but Levy refused to budge - despite a "gentleman's agreement" with Kane that he could leave that summer.

Fast forward two seasons later, with City eventually signing superstar Erling Haaland in arguably the transfer of this decade, Kane appears closer and closer to leaving Spurs on a free transfer.

Tottenham have apparently offered the England international a "huge" new deal to remain in north London, though Kane is in no rush to sign it while the transfer window is still open.

Amid Bayern's interest, it is not seen as likely that Spurs will crumble and opt to offload their prized asset, but on the off-chance they do, there have been suggestions that they have their eyes on one player to succeed him.

According to Sport Bild, Napoli's star forward Osimhen is on Levy's personal radar to potentially step into Kane's shoes, but they may face an issue in persuading the Nigerian to join.

The 24-year-old is named as Levy's "favourite replacement" for Kane, but this report states that Osimhen may not opt to sign him for them given the conditions to win trophies aren't quite there yet.

As such, this could make matters even more difficult for Bayern, who really want to back Tuchel with Kane's signing this summer.

How many goals did Victor Osimhen score last season?

The African superstar has lit up Serie A with Napoli since his move from Lille in 2020.

Osimhen bagged 26 goals and four assists in 32 Italian top flight outings last season, standing out as Napoli's best-performing player by average match rating, as well as Serie A's best-performer overall (WhoScored).

In that time, he averaged a very impressive and threatening 4.2 attempts at goal per 90 - again the highest number of any player in Serie A (WhoScored).

The forward has been praised by members of the media for his excellent form over the past 12 months, with ESPN reporter Colin Udoh calling him a "monster" player.

"Such a monster of a player, Victor Osimhen," said Udoh.

"The technique to haul the ball in, the strength and close control to to shake off the first defender, the speed and technique to smoke the second. Such a complete player."

However, if Spurs are to mount a serious bid for Osimhen and convince the player to join, in the event of Kane's departure, they will have to pay a marquee fee for him.

Indeed, reports suggest Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis could demand as much as €120 million (£103m) for his services.