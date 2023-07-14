Tottenham Hotspur are in contact with Juventus over striker Dusan Vlahovic as a "priority" if Harry Kane leaves, according to reports.

Who will Spurs sign?

Ange Postecoglou has witnessed the additions of three confirmed signings so far, with Spurs putting pen to paper on deals for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, playmaker James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon on a free deal.

The trio come as an exciting proposition for supporters, especially former Leicester City star Maddison, who bagged 10 league goals and nine assists in the league last term.

Solomon also enjoyed a hot streak of form on loan at Fulham over the second half of 2022/2023, with Vicario amassing quite the reputation in Italy during his time at Empoli.

It's Maddison, though, who has been praised already by Postecoglou when he spoke to the English press recently.

“Really excited to get James as part of the group," said the Australian.

"Any manager will tell you that part of the key to being a dominant team is having multiple attacking threats and having a midfielder who can score and create goals.

“They’re not easy to come by. He’s proven himself at that level in the last few years as somebody who can do that.

“When you look at Tottenham the last few years, they’ve been really reliant on the front three to get their goals. I thought it was a really good fit for us to look for a player like James."

Attention now turns to the signing of a centre-back, with Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven apparently nearing a move to north London (Fabrizio Romano).

As well as the Dutchman, Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, Barcelona's Clement Lenglet, Denmark star Victor Nelsson and Juventus ace Gleison Bremer are also all in the frame.

Star striker Kane's future is also up in the air with just 12 months remaining on his Spurs contract, meaning chairman Daniel Levy and co may have to start thinking about possible replacements.

Vlahovic has been linked in this regard, with Foot Mercato journalist Valentin Feuillette sharing news on Twitter.

The journalist claims Tottenham are in "contact" with Juve over the Serbian, who they view as a "priority" signing if Kane leaves.

Vlahovic is apparently "in the sights of Tottenham", but they face a battle with Paris-Saint Germain. Juve, for their part, are requesting around £60 million to part company.

How good is Dusan Vlahovic?

Finishing last season as Juve's top goalscorer in Serie A, the £215,000-per-week forward has previously been showered with praise by Sky pundits like Micah Richards.

Vlahovic most impressed during his time at Fiorentina, with Richards once claiming he is "lightning".

“I have watched him a couple of times now,” Richards told BBC Radio Five Live (via The Independent).

“He is lightning. It’s ridiculous. He has got 16 in 18 this season. His left foot is like a wand. I am telling you now, he is everything, he is everything you need.”

The 23-year-old still has many years ahead of him at the top level, too, making him a sure-fire potential stand-in for Kane with much longevity.