Highlights Tottenham Hotspur is actively pursuing Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba, along with other center-back targets, to address their leaky defense.

Tapsoba's impressive performance in the Bundesliga last season highlights his quality and importance to Leverkusen, with his playing style likened to former Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng.

The pursuit of Tapsoba and other defenders is a top priority for Spurs, considering their weakness in defense and the number of goals they conceded last season.

Tottenham Hotspur remain in pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba as renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano shares an update.

Who will Spurs sign?

Tapsoba, who starred in Germany last season, is just one of the centre-backs being targeted as manager Ange Postecoglou attempts to shore up a leaky backline.

Spurs are also expected to lodge a bid for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo soon, according to reports, with Postecoglou recently expressing the importance of signing a new defender.

"That's definitely our intention, absolutely," said the Spurs head coach when asked about centre-backs.

"We've been working on it for a while and we'll definitely try to get it done as quickly as possible.

"I don't think it's any secret about some of the areas we needed to strengthen. Some of it I identified early on. The goalkeeper was one and central defence is another.

"In terms of the other boys, we've got a big squad but my view is I wanted to bring them along and just work with them, get some clarity in my head and give clarity to them."

Other names to be repeatedly linked with a move to north London include Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven, Galatasary's Victor Nelsson, Barcelona's Clement Lenglet and Juventus defender Gleison Bremer.

The Lilywhites, much to the dismay of supporters, leaked 63 league goals last season - numbers which may have cost Spurs a place in Europe for next campaign.

It stands out as Tottenham's main weakness, so bringing in capable defensive reinforcement or two should be a top, top priority before deadline day.

Tapsoba has been regularly mentioned as a top transfer target, with reliable transfer reporter Romano sharing what he knows on the Burkina Faso international.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist claims Spurs have the 24-year-old very high on their list alongside van de Ven, adamant that Tapsoba is very much wanted by Tottenham.

"For sure," said Romano.

"He [Tapsoba] remains on the list alongside Micky van de Ven, who has always been one of the centre-backs they want at Tottenham."

Nothing is added beyond that, but it appears Spurs are waiting patiently to move further ahead with their moves for either player, presumably due to all the noise surrounding star striker Harry Kane's future right now.

How good is Edmond Tapsoba?

The fact Tapsoba played more Bundesliga minutes than any other Leverkusen outfielder last season highlights his quality, and just how crucial he is to manager Xabi Alonso.

Only teammate Jonathan Tah made more clearances per 90 last campaign out of Leverkusen's squad, and the imposing defender has also been called "fundamental" for his country.

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga website have likenend Tapsoba's playing style to former Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng - namely for his distribution.

They wrote:

"The legendary Bayern Munich defender, who made 364 appearances across 11 seasons for the Bavarian giants, was as cool and calm as it gets both on the ball and in the tackle while he was also famed for his pinpoint long passing that set up many an attack for the record champions. Tapsoba has similar traits and such is his eagerness to start forward thrusts, he has often been referred to as a defensive playmaker."