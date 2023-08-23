An update has come to light on the future of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso with Real Betis making a late move for him.

Who will Spurs sell?

New manager Ange Postecoglou, speaking to the media recently, candidly admitted that Spurs may need to trim their bloated squad numbers before making any further signings this summer.

"The reality of it is we can't just keep acquiring players," said Tottenham's head coach.

"We've got too big a squad as it is. It affects the training, the players themselves because they all want to play and be involved.

"It's not so much one has to happen for the other but our focus at the moment is trimming the squad down and seeing where that takes us in terms of reinforcements. We're assessing that on a daily basis. There's still two weeks to go in the window and I'm sure you'll see some movement."

Exits will, therefore, be absolutely key at Spurs in the final days of the transfer window, but they're running out of time with just nine days remaining to conclude all of their business before January.

There have been many players linked with a move away from Spurs, including Tanguy Ndombele, Lo Celso, Djed Spence, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who are all on the chopping block with moves away.

Young striker and Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott is another to be mentioned, and could be set for a shock move to the Eredivisie after Postecoglou's cold shoulder (TEAMtalk).

The aforementioned could join Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Lucas Moura and Joe Rodon out of the exit door, but it's Lo Celso who is central to a new claim.

Indeed, it is now believed the Argentina international is "pushing" for a move away from Spurs this summer, as his former side Real Betis attempt a late transfer.

That is according to journalist Rudy Galetti, who took to X with what he's heard on Lo Celso and where he may go.

"Lo Celso, Real Betis are still trying to understand if there’re margins for a loan move with buy option," said Galetti.

"Talks with Tottenham are on: Giovani is pushing for his return at Betis. THFC are open to let him go but - to date - only including a buy obligation."

How good is Giovani Lo Celso?

The South American hasn't quite lived up to his price tag in a Spurs shirt, but has thrived on loan at Villarreal under Unai Emery on previous loan spells.

Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, speaking to Super Deporte in 2022, even branded Lo Celso a "top player in the world".

"He gives us a plus as a team," said Rulli.

"He helps us improve and I don’t discover anything by saying that he is a top player in the world. I know him well as a player and a person, so I hope he does very well."

While he may not be a match made in heaven for Spurs, Lo Celso can turn it on when at his very best, and perhaps a move back to Spain would suit all parties.