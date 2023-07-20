Tottenham Hotspur are "ahead" in the race to sign Juventus defender Gleison Bremer this summer, and they're open to selling in the event of a suitable offer.

Having officially completed the signings of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, playmaker James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon on a free transfer, Spurs are not done there.

New manager Ange Postecoglou, who is currently overseeing Tottenham's pre-season tour of the Far East, is apparently plotting new defensive alongside the aforementioned trio.

Blackburn Rovers starlet Ashley Phillips is already on his way to north London after both Spurs and the Lancashire side reportedly agreed a £3 million deal, while Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven remains a top target.

In recent weeks, Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, Barcelona's Clement Lenglet, Galatasary's Victor Nelsson and Bremer have all been linked too.

Bremer, who was a mainstay for Juve under manager Massimiliano Allegri last season after signing from Torino, is also a defender Tottenham are reportedly keen on.

A report out of Italy has shared the latest on his future in Turin, as the Old Lady are apparently open to selling any of their big name players, if the right bid comes in.

According to Il Biano Nero, Tottenham are "ahead" in the race for Bremer, and if a suitable offer arrives he "could say goodbye". In that event, Juventus will then turn their attention to signing replacements.

The outlet wrote:

"The Brazilian, in particular, always likes in the Premier League, with Tottenham ahead. And if the right proposal arrives, he could say goodbye, with Giuntoli that at this point he should invest in the defensive package, defined as complete just yesterday. So attention can move to the incoming market."

How good is Gleison Bremer?

The South American was one of Juve's star players over 2022/2023, and if they end having to agree a Spurs sale, there is little doubt he would be a major loss.

As per WhoScored, he was among their best-performing players per 90 - with Bremer even managing an impressive 90.2% passing accuracy out from the back.

The former Torino star also made more clearances per 90 than any other Juve player, all while playing the third-most Serie A minutes anyone in Allegri's side (WhoScored).

Speaking shortly after Bremer joined the club last year, Allegri was in no doubt over the player's quality.

"“I am very happy with the arrival of Bremer," said the Italian tactician.

"A physical player with the characteristics we were looking for. There aren’t many defenders of that level and the club has been very good at replacing De Ligt promptly.

“I am satisfied, but now the games are starting and there is only one month left for the start of the season.”

Meanwhile, members of the Italian media have called Bremer "shockingly good", especially during his Torino spell.

"Bremer was *shockingly* good at Torino," said Matteo Bonetti on Twitter.

"Obviously not on the radar of many casuals because the team didn't draw many viewers, but my goodness, some of the games he had against the top strikers in the league... Genuinely looks world class."