Bayern Munich chief Marco Neppe has convinced Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to join them this summer, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Who is leaving Spurs?

New Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, with the backing of Lilywhites chief Daniel Levy, has already seen two major signings come through the door this summer.

Both goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and England international playmaker James Maddison have arrived for £17.4 million and £40 million respectively, boosting Tottenham in their bid to make a success of the new season.

It is widely expected that Israeli international forward Manor Solomon, who spent last season on loan at Fulham, will join the aforementioned duo with a medical scheduled this week.

However, to make room for these arrivals, Spurs will need to balance the books by selling surplus-to-requirements members of Postecoglou's squad.

There are a fair few names who could depart N17 over these coming weeks, with The Telegraph recently listing Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele as candidates for the chopping block.

Harry Winks, meanwhile, has completed a move away to Leicester City as he ends a 22-year-long association with Spurs - following both Lucas Moura and Arnaut Danjuma out the door.

Another player to have been linked with an exit is star striker Kane, who's said to be attracting very serious interest from Bayern Munich this summer.

The Bavarians, in their hunt for a star striker, have earmarked the 29-year-old as a top transfer target but their opening bid of £60m plus add-ons - just short of £70m - was outright rejected by Spurs.

Bayern are plotting another offer, though, and Kane has been convinced to join them by their club chief Neppe.

That is according to Sky Germany's Plettenberg, who shared a social media update on the situation this week.

Bayern are apparently in ongoing talks with Spurs over Kane, who "only" wants to make the move to Munich this summer.

What's been said about Harry Kane?

Scoring 30 league goals in just 38 starts last season, Kane is quite a crucial player for Spurs, though some members of the press believe he is still "vastly underrated" by the general football fandom.

Former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, however, is in no denial over the England international's incredible star quality.

"We are talking about a world class striker,” he said.

“He deserves the best because he's a great worker, hard worker... this is not normal because usually the players that have talent many times don't like to work hard because they have talent.

“In my career I didn't have great talent [so] for this reason I worked hard. What I liked about him from the first time was his ability. He was a big example for his team-mates."