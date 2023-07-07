Tottenham Hotspur have moved to offer star striker Harry Kane a "huge" new contract as chairman Daniel Levy attempts to tie down his prized asset.

Will Harry Kane leave Spurs?

This isn't the first time Kane has been linked with a move away from north London and it's highly unlikely to be the last, with Premier League champions and treble-winners Man City once in the mix.

Back in 2021, before Pep Guardiola ultimately signed superstar Erling Braut Haaland, City were chasing Kane and even placed bids in excess of £100 million on the table.

Despite an alleged gentlemans's agreement with Levy, though, the Spurs star was forced to remain in north London despite reports suggesting he wanted the new opportunity.

Tottenham were in a strong position not to buckle then due to his contract length, but with Kane's deal set to expire in 12 months, the Lilywhites now have a major decision to make.

The England star, who broke Jimmy Greaves' club record as Tottenham's all-time top scorer, could leave for free next summer as things stand and that is a scenario Levy will be desperate to avoid.

Bayern Munich are apparently determined to sign Kane, as some reliable media sources out of Germany even claim their manager, Thomas Tuchel, has even held secret meetings with the 29-year-old.

Those same reports say Kane had made it clear to Tuchel that he is more than open to joining the Bavarians this summer, but despite his contract expiring next year, Spurs won't be bullied.

Levy has already rejected an opening proposal for Kane from Bayern, with The Guardian and journalist Jacob Steinberg, in collobaration with David Hytner, sharing a pretty big update on Tottenham's attempts to keep him.

As relayed by Steinberg, writing on Twitter and sharing a piece, Spurs have moved to offer Kane a "huge" new contract in the hopes of tying down their star player.

"Tottenham are going to great lengths to convince Harry Kane to stay by offering the striker a huge new deal," said Steinberg.

"No indications Kane is going to sign it, though. Bayern Munich still pushing to sign him this summer."

The offer, as stated in The Guardian, is a significant step up on his current £200,000-per-week terms but Kane apparently won't put pen to paper this window.

Levy is apparently mindful that is popularity would plummet if Kane were to leave, even with Bayern boss Tuchel seriously pushing for his signature.

What's been said about Harry Kane?

Scoring 30 goals in 38 league starts over 2022/2023, the forward has been praised for his obvious ability, with former Spurs boss Antonio Conte calling him "world class".

"We are talking about a world class striker,” he said.

“He deserves the best because he's a great worker, hard worker... this is not normal because usually the players that have talent many times don't like to work hard because they have talent.

“In my career I didn't have great talent [so] for this reason I worked hard. What I liked about him from the first time was his ability. He was a big example for his team-mates."