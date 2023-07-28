Tottenham Hotspur have told versatile winger Ivan Perisic he can leave this summer, according to reports in the English press.

Who will leave Tottenham?

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has some deadwood to clear out of the squad, especially if he wishes to see more major signings come through the door this summer.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, midfielder James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon have officially joined Tottenham - following on from their permanent deals for both Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski.

It is also believed that the north Londoners wish to add multiple star centre-backs to their roster, leading to their links with Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven, Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet and Juventus star Gleison Bremer.

Meanwhile, to succeed the potentially departing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Spurs have a few midfielders in their sights - with the club holding an interest in Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz and Barca star Franck Kessie.

Star striker Harry Kane could be on the move as well, with Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic and Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani among the options to replace him.

To facilitate these possible transfers, Postecoglou's squad size must be trimmed, with Hugo Lloris, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Sergio Reguilon and Perisic mentioned as exit candidates previously (The Telegraph).

The latter player, who signed just last summer from Inter Milan, could be on the move already as The Daily Mail and journalist Matt Barlow share a brief update on his future.

It is believed Perisic has been told he can leave Tottenham this summer, should a suitable offer come in for the Croatian footballing legend.

The 34-year-old has actually played very well in pre-season as part of a Spurs front three, as explained by Barlow, and looks far more effective than he did at points over 2022/2023.

How good is Ivan Perisic?

The ex-Wolfsburg star is a very versatile option for Postecoglou, with Perisic featuring in as many as nine different positions throughout his career.

The 127-cap international was deployed as a left-wing-back by former Spurs boss Antonio Conte last season, and while he came under criticism at points, Perisic did display some quality.

Indeed, he finished 22/23 with the most assists of any Tottenham player in England's top flight, all the while featuring regularly over 34 league appearances (WhoScored).

"It is very important we sign a player like Ivan Perisic," said Conte last summer.

“We are talking about a real important player and top player. Sometimes it is good to bring a player in your team who is a bit over age but at the same time a good player with experience who can improve a young player in your squad.”

Perisic was also praised by members of the media for some of his displays for Spurs, with reporter John Hayes calling him a "game changer" after his brilliant early-season display against Wolves.

Meanwhile, journalist Josh Bunting called him a "beautiful" and "intelligent" footballer after the same match.

"He’s a beautiful footballer," said Bunting.

"Really intelligent and precise in everything that he does. Won everything that he’s faced."