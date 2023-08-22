Tottenham Hotspur have Brentford striker Ivan Toney in their sights as journalist Dean Jones shares a transfer update out of north London.

Who will Spurs sign?

The departure of star striker Harry Kane has left a gaping hole in quality going forward for new manager Ange Postecoglou, and the England international will be a very, very hard man to replace.

Kane not only guarantees 20-plus-goals-per-season, but his ability to drop back and link up play will also be a sore miss for Spurs, who must now contend without their club legend and serial record-breaker.

One small silver lining for the club is the possible £103 million fee they'll get for his services, if certain add-ons are met, and it will be interesting to see how they'll reinvest that financial windfall.

Postecoglou has admitted that Tottenham need to offload certain players first given they already have a bloated squad, but reporters like Alasdair Gold believe Spurs have a few deals "lined up" for when they do.

“Postecoglou said that himself in his press conference on Friday he pretty much said how there’s areas in defence, midfield and attack that they can upgrade on as well," said Gold on his YouTube channel (via TBR).

“I would keep an eye on what happens.

“I kind of get the feeling that Spurs have got a number of deals lined up ready to go if they can get the players out of the squad first.”

A striker could be seen as one priority given their sale of Kane, and there have been many forwards linked with a move to north London, particularly highly-rated Gent striker Gift Orban.

Another to be mentioned is Toney of Brentford, who despite his ban for gambling breaches, remains of interest to Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy.

That is according to reporter Jones, who told GiveMeSport that Spurs are actively exploring a deal to sign the English top flight marksman.

“Toney is a deal that they have started to explore," said Jones.

"But that will come down to how realistic Brentford are in terms of what his value is. It seems they might price him out of a move like this.

“So, there’s no particular optimism at this stage for Tottenham making much headway with that. If they were to look for another forward, they’ve been linked with Romelu Lukaku, but I’m very sceptical about that. I don’t think that’s something that is going to happen.”

How good is Ivan Toney?

The Englishman scored a brilliant 20 goals last season and added a further four assists, having marked himself out as one of the division's most consistent goalscorers.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said clubs will have to pay a £100 million price tag to prise him away from west London, with the Dane also heaping praise on him back in 2021 for his "lion" mentality.

"He’s coming across so fantastically: he’s humble, calm, but with a mindset of a lion," said Frank.

"I think for every person or player the sky’s the limit, then we will see in the future where they go.

"First I just want to enjoy Ivan here in my team, and see him grow and be as good as possible, and then we’ll see what happens in the future."