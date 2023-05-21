Dutch football expert and journalist Marcel van der Kraan has told Tottenham Hotspur they're targeting an "absolutely phenomenal" manager in Arne Slot.

Who could be the next Spurs manager?

There are currently a succession of candidates still in the frame to become Spurs' next manager, coming two months after former boss Antonio Conte departed north London.

Spurs must get preparations underway for the summer window but hiring a new head coach takes centre stage for now, and any prospective new manager will want time to identify transfer targets.

The Lilywhites are ever so slowly winding down their list of possible candidates, but there are still many names in the frame, with Ruben Amorim, Marco Silva, Michael Carrick, Brendan Rodgers, Graham Potter, Luis Enrique and Slot all linked in the past week (90min).

Perhaps chief among them is Slot, and while Sky Sports say he is not the clear favourite yet, there are other reports claiming he's entered pole position.

One thing seems crystal clear - the 44-year-old is a firm target for Levy and co as they step up plans to appoint Conte's replacement.

Amid these reports, and as Tottenham eye a move for Slot, reporter Van der Kraan has told Sky Sports that they're targeting an "absolutely phenomenal" option - and Feyenoord fans "cannot believe" what he's done.

He explained:

"We all know Cruyff had only a couple of people who follow him. One of them is Pep Guardiola, I would say this is a Pep Guardiola-style manager."Everything I’ve seen of him over the last two years, every week, week in week out. He’s been absolutely phenomenal. The players like him, his style of football is great he’s super attacking.“The fans at Feyenoord cannot believe what they’ve seen over the last two years in the amount of entertainment in all the matches. And it’s brought, you a lot of goodness as well with a final and a trophy with the league.In the past, we all know that many Dutch coaches like to attack and we like entertaining football but it’s been too naive. This coach is not naive, he’s great.”

Who is Arne Slot?

The Feyenoord coach is fresh off the back of winning his first ever Eredivsie title after just missing out on a Europa Conference League crown last season.

Slot's stock is growing rapidly, leading to Tottenham's serious interest, and he could fit into the mould of an attack-minded, young and exciting project manager.

That is the type of manager Spurs are reliably believed to be pursuing and it will be interesting to see if they can prise him away from Feyenoord, who are desperate to keep him.