Luis Enrique has "not been officially ruled out of the running" to become Tottenham's next manager despite their heavy links to Feyenoord's Arne Slot.

Who could Spurs appoint as their next manager?

Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy are believed to be stepping up the hunt for Antonio Conte's permanent replacement, with the Italian departing north London over two months ago.

The Premier League side have shortlisted a number of candidates for the role with reports in the last fortnight indicating Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, Slot and Enrique are firmly in the running.

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann could also apparently come back into the fold depending on developments, but recent claims also suggest that Slot is now the favourite to take over.

The Dutchman is apparently in pole position to succeed Conte at N17, coming after he sealed his first ever Eredivisie title with Feyenoord this season.

Slot's stock is high at the moment and he has been revered by members of the media, like journalist Marcel van der Kraan (via talkSPORT), for his "ultra-attacking" style of play.

However, while the 44-year-old appears to be a leading contender as things stand, alternative names are still in the frame as well.

This is where Enrique comes in, with a report from 90min sharing some news on the Champions League-winning tactician.

According to their information, the former Spain boss has "not been officially ruled out of the running" to become Tottenham's next manager, meaning he could still get the job over Slot.

Enrique is described by the report as a "high-profile" option for the role and he could potentially come as both an exciting alternative to Slot - especially when factoring in his attacking style of play.

Who is Luis Enrique?

The 53-year-old has won nine major honours in total, including a European Cup and two La Liga titles at Barcelona, making him a prestigious option.

Enrique's achievements arguably make him stand out as one of the more decorated managerial free agents who are readily-available for hire - a notion which surely won't be lost on Levy.

The former Celta Vigo manager favours a 4-3-3 attacking formation with Man City boss Pep Guardiola also holding Enrique in very high esteem.

Speaking back in 2017 when his counterpart announced he was leaving Barca, Guardiola heralded Enrique's "unbelievable" brand of football and explained how the La Liga giants would undoubtedly miss him.

"We are going to miss the perfect trainer for Barcelona," said the Blues boss (via The Independent)"His personality, his character. He has had two or three years and played some unbelievable football with unbelievable players."As an FC Barcelona fan, it is sad because there are few managers in the world better than Luis Enrique."

Guardiola also called Enrique a "master" tactician, coming as really high praise from one of the most successful managers in world football.