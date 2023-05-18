Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique as the north Londoners continue searching for a new manager.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is under mounting pressure as supporters stage protests against him and the ownership of ENIC this season.

Tottenham are currently in disarray, remaining without both a permanent first team manager and sporting director, with Levy needing to resolve these key issues as soon as possible.

Ex-head coach Antonio Conte departed north London nearly two months ago as Spurs' hunt for his replacement continues to drag on, while Spurs are reportedly stepping up the chase for Paratici's successor as well.

Going back to who could step into Conte's shoes, there are a fair few candidates still in the frame, including Sporting boss Ruben Amorim, Feyenoord’s Arne Slot and Brighton’s highly rated Roberto De Zerbi.

Meanwhile, the likes of Oliver Glasner and Brendan Rodgers have also been linked recently, coming after former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann dropped out of the running.

The latter coach in particular stood out as an exciting option given his status as, arguably, one of the most exciting young managers in Europe.

The decision not to pursue Nagelsmann is surely a baffling one, but according to a report, Enrique may well still be in contention.

The 53-year-old, like Nagelsmann, is currently one of the most elite managers readily-available for hire after leaving his most recent post in charge of the Spain national team.

As per journalist Matt Law, writing for The Telegraph, it is believed the north Londoners "have contacted" Enrique over replacing Conte - coming after repeated links to the Champions League winner.

As well as the Spaniard, Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou and Slot remain of interest to them.

Who is Luis Enrique?

Enrique certainly holds plenty of pedigree as a trophy-winner and could come as an exciting option for Spurs supporters, not least due to his attack-minded style of play.

He's also been revered by other top coaches in the beautiful game, like Man City boss Pep Guardiola, who holds his compatriot in very high esteem.

Speaking all the way back in 2018, the treble-chasing tactician claimed his fellow former Barca manager could take on any job in the world.