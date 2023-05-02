Pundit Frank McAvennie has been left "baffled" by chairman Daniel Levy after hearing he consulted Tottenham Hotspur players about sacking Antonio Conte.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

It's been over a month since Spurs and Conte parted ways, coming after the Italian launched a vicious attack on the club, players and even the hierarchy in a post-match interview.

The tactician's rant resulted in both parties severing ties with Levy and the north Londoners still looking out for Conte's permanent replacement.

The likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Arne Slot and Brendan Rodgers have been mentioned as possible candidates for the permanent job recently with Burnley's Vincent Kompany also apparently contending.

Spurs are currently falling behind in the race for a Premier League top four finish, with Levy's decision to hire former interim boss Cristian Stellini ultimately backfiring.

After Stellini was sacked - due to an humiliating 6-1 defeat away to Newcatle - Ryan Mason was handed the reins until the end of this campaign as Spurs continue to hunt for the perfect coach to take them forward next season.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie heard something which baffled him about Conte's departure from Tottenham, claiming Levy consulted the players about sacking their ex-manager.

The former Celtic and West Ham striker has criticised Levy as a result, claiming football is going 'crazy' and the Tottenham chief should take full responsibility with the decision himself - without having to consult members of the squad.

He explained:

“I heard something that baffled me.“The chairman Daniel Levy spoke to a consortium of players, people like Eric Dier, about sacking the manager.“What is all that about? I can’t understand that. Football is going crazy.“What has it got to do with the players? You are Daniel Levy, you are the chairman. You speak to the guy that owns it and you do it, you do not speak to players.“

Did Levy make the right decision?

There is an argument to be made that Tottenham's chairman shouldn't need to liaise with the team on such matters, but it is also imperative that the squad are kept informed on such calls to maintain communication whilst ensuring it is indeed the right move.

The importance of not disrupting harmony within the team and making sure their opinions are heard is surely a crucial aspect of running Spurs, so we can understand why Levy consulted the players in this instance.

It wouldn't surprise us atoll if Tottenham's stars also have a fair say on who could be their next manager after Conte, with reports previously suggesting they wanted to hire ex-boss Mauricio Pochettino.