Amid reliable reports surrounding advanced talks for Micky van de Ven, Fabrizio Romano has shared more exciting Tottenham Hotspur transfer news involving Rosario Central forward Alejo Veliz.

It's been a solid summer thus far but chairman Daniel Levy still has plenty to do if he wishes to fully back new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, midfielder James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon have all officially put pen to paper on moves to north London, with Postecoglou being particularly thrilled by Maddison's arrival.

“Really excited to get James as part of the group," said the Spurs head coach last month.

“Any manager will tell you that part of the key to being a dominant team is having multiple attacking threats and having a midfielder who can score and create goals. They’re not easy to come by. He’s proven himself at that level in the last few years as somebody who can do that.

“When you look at Tottenham the last few years, they’ve been really reliant on the front three to get their goals.

“I thought it was a really good fit for us to look for a player like James."

Following on from their already-confirmed arrivals, there is a wide belief that Spurs could sign two senior central defensive stars to bolster a back-line which conceded 63 league goals last season.

Reliable media sources, like Romano, claim they're advancing in talks to sign van de Ven from Wolfsburg and remain in the hunt for Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba.

In the past few days, Spurs have also been heavily linked with a move for Veliz of Rosario Central, with it looking like Postecoglou is keen to add young and exciting attackers to his ranks as well.

Following talks, it appears the transfer for Veliz has been concluded very quickly, as Romano has now given his famous "here we go" to the deal after verbal agreement in the morning.

"Alejo Véliz to Tottenham, here we go!" wrote Romano on Twitter.

"Talented 2003 striker will join Spurs on long term deal, verbally agreed in the morning despite interest from another top club.

"Package worth around €15m plus add-ons to Rosario Central. Medical to take place in the next days."

The South American scored 11 goals and bagged a further assist in the Argentine first division last season, but he is now on his way to Tottenham.

How good is Alejo Veliz?

South American football expert Tim Vickery, speaking on Sky this week, admitted he had his doubts over the player but Veliz has been praised by other sections of the press.

Commenting on Nottingham Forest's links to the 19-year-old, South American football content creator and Forest supporter Nathan Joyes called him an "exciting" forward.

"There’s two exciting forwards in the Primera who can make the step up," wrote Joyes.

"River’s Lucas Beltran is one - Veliz is the other. He’s only 19 but one who can go to the very top. For £10-15m, get it done."

Meanwhile, Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has called the player "one of the most interesting young strikers" on his continent.