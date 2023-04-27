Tottenham Hotspur are now targeting former Premier League star and Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen, according to reports.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Spurs are currently on the hunt for a new manager after parting ways with Antonio Conte last month.

Indeed, the north Londoners' search for his successor is currently taking centre stage, with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Vincent Kompany, Arne Slot and Ange Postecoglou on their radar.

Chairman Daniel Levy must get this appointment right if he is ease the backlash surrounding his tenure, and this past fortnight has proven a very testing time for him.

Spurs were recently forced to sack interim boss Cristian Stellini earlier this week after a 6-1 humbling away to Newcastle. Meanwhile, before that, Tottenham also lost sporting director Fabio Paratici - who resigned after losing his appeal against a 30-month worldwide footballing ban.

Despite all of this chaos, there have been reports of Spurs identifying transfer targets ahead of this summer window, with Leicester City star James Maddison among the primary names.

As well as the England international, it has been reported in the last few days that Spurs are readying an offer to sign Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha - who has stood out as one of the signings of the season.

Now, as per reports from Spain, it appears Levy and co have a former Chelsea star in their sights - Denmark international defender Christensen.

The £199,000-per-week star is apparently now a target for Tottenham as Barcelona green-light his sale, with the Catalans now seeking to offload him to comply with Financial Fair Play.

Christensen is also attracting interest from Newcastle United and Aston Villa with the three English sides now vying for his signature.

It's added that the 27-year-old is performing at a 'very high level' this season.

What could Christensen bring to Spurs?

If Levy can acquire the centre-back for a good price, he would strengthen Tottenham's defensive options to no end.

As per WhoScored, Christensen has made more blocks per 90 than any Barcelona player this season and ranks just behind club legend Gerard Pique in terms of clearances.

As well as this, he has averaged an impressive 93.9% pass accuracy out from the back - which could highlight his abilities as an elite ball-playing defender.

Barca boss Xavi also heaped praise on Christensen recently, saying he has been 'extraordinary' this season at the Camp Nou.