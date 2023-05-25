Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and remain keen on the SPFL champion as Feyenoord's Arne Slot rejects a move.

Who could Spurs appoint as manager?

Spurs have been dealt a setback in their search for Antonio Conte's replacement this week as Slot, who was widely believed to be a top target, comes out to confirm he's staying in the Netherlands.

“I have heard a lot about the interest of other clubs in me,” he said to the Algemeen Dagblad (via 90min)“I am grateful for the appreciation that this expresses, but my wish is to stay with Feyenoord and continue to build on the foundations that have been laid over the past two seasons."There are no transfer talks going on and there have been none and yesterday's discussion was solely about a possible extension. All conversations with Feyenoord are only aimed at that. I look forward to the new season at Feyenoord.”

Chairman Daniel Levy must now return to square one to identify alternatives and avoid a repeat of Tottenham's disastrous search for Jose Mourinho's successor in 2021.

It's been over two months since Spurs parted company with Conte and the north Londoners quite simply must confirm an appointment soon.

The summer transfer window is looming and any prospective new head coach will want time to identify targets and fully prepare for next season.

In terms of who Spurs could move for, there are many names still in the frame, including the likes of Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim and even Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti (GiveMeSport).

Journalist Graeme Bailey, sharing news on Twitter, also insists Tottenham remain keen on potentially appointing Postecoglou of Celtic as they eye a move.

The 57-year-old is an option for Spurs and they have discussed him as an option internally, with his contract also set to expire in a matter of days as things stand.

Who is Ange Postecoglou?

The Australian has won many trophies across spells at a variety of clubs in Asia, as well as enjoying great success with Celtic.

Postecoglou boasts 10 trophies at club level - winning league titles at Brisbane Roar, South Melbourne FC, Yokohoma F. Marinos and Parkhead.

He's also been praised for his "beautiful football" by BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves, with former Spurs defender Alan Hutton calling him a "really likeable" person overall.

Postecoglou could be a great option and alternative to Slot as the Spurs manager search drags on.