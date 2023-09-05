Tottenham Hotspur youngster and summer signing Ashley Phillips is seemingly loving life at Spurs as journalist Michael Bridge shares news on the defender.

Who did Spurs sign this summer?

Ange Postecoglou watched his side become bolstered with a plethora of new additions during the latest transfer window, with the north Londoners sealing deals for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, striker Alejo Veliz and Brennan Johnson signing for the club.

The Lilywhites head coach, following these arrivals, has overseen an excellent start to the 2022/2023 Premier League season. Spurs currently sit second behind last season's treble-winners Man City; winning three out of their opening four league matches.

Their latest victory, an imperious 5-2 win over Burnley at Turf Moor just prior to the international break, showcased Postecoglou's new-look, attack-minded brand of football to it's full devastation.

New signing Maddison impressed - getting on the scoresheet with a sumptuous right-footed curler from outside the area - while Cristian Romero's screamer and Son Heung-min's hat-trick displayed just how excited supporters can be about their side's upcoming season.

Tottenham have also rid themselves of deadwood recently, as defender Davinson Sanchez and high-earning midfielder Tanguy Ndombele both completed moves to Galatasaray this week.

Excitement and anticipation has returned to north London following a very disappointing 2022/2023 season under a trio of coaches in Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason.

It will be very interesting to see how Postecoglou continues his efforts to transform Spurs and shape them into a serial-winning side, and it is now believed he sees something special in young defender Phillips.

The 18-year-old, who put pen to paper on a move from Blackburn Rovers over the summer, is now set for an immediate first team promotion after impressing Tottenham's head coach.

That is according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge, who took to X with news on Monday.

He says that Phillips will be a permanent member of the first team squad following the permanentdeparture of Sanchez to Turkey.

"Tanguy Ndombele to join Galatasaray on loan with an option to make the deal permanent," wrote Bridge.

"Galatasaray are also in talks to sign Davinson Sanchez on a permanent deal. Additionally, Ashley Phillips has impressed AP & will be a permanent member of the first team."

How good is Ashley Phillips?

The colossal teenage defender has been praised for his rise in recent seasons, having impressed for Blackburn in their academy right the way through to the first team.

“He’s an amazing footballer and he is going to be a mega footballer I’m pretty sure, but he’s a very young boy," exclaimed Tony Mowbray in 2021.

“He’s a 6’3, 6’4 magnificent cut of a guy, fast as lightning, composed with the ball, aggressive. I think this football club have a footballer on their hands, and we have to manage his introduction into our team as best we can. I just brought him to give him some experience.”

The England Under-19 international comes to Spurs with plenty of promise, and the fact Postecoglou has promoted him so soon after arriving speaks volumes.