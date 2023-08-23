Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a unique approach for Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson as news emerges from a reliable media source.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has seemingly reinvigorated sections of the Spurs fanbase with his style of attacking football, coming after the more dogmatic eras of Antonio Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho.

The Lilywhites' most impressive performance under Postecoglou to date was their opening home game of the new Premier League season, where they put Man United to the sword with a fairly comfortable 2-0 win.

Goals from Pape Matar Sarr, who put in a Man of the Match display, and Lisandro Martinez (OG) helped to kick off Postecoglou's first ever game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in style.

Life without star striker Harry Kane, who sealed a multi-million pound move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich two weeks ago, is looking fairly sweet so far.

However, if Spurs are to keep up their momentum, it is reasonable to believe that they could require more major signings after already completing deals for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon and striker Alejo Veliz.

Postecoglou has already admitted they could still upgrade in many areas of the pitch. as relayed by reliable football.london reporter Alasdair Gold.

“Postecoglou said that himself in his press conference on Friday, he pretty much said how there’s areas in defence, midfield and attack that they can upgrade on as well," said Gold on his YouTube channel (via TBR).

“I would keep an eye on what happens. I kind of get the feeling that Spurs have got a number of deals lined up ready to go if they can get the players out of the squad first.”

New attacking options, particularly after Kane's departure, could well be viewed as a necessity at N17.

Forest winger Johnson, who is subject to a possible approach from Spurs, is one player to be linked and broadsheet newspaper The Telegraph have shared an interesting update.

According to the outlet, and reliable journalist Matt Law, the Lilywhites are plotting a "cash-plus-player bid" to sign the Wales international.

It is, as of yet, unclear whether Forest would entertain such an offer but it is believed London rivals Chelsea have the same idea.

How good is Brennan Johnson?

The 22-year-old scored a brilliant eight goals and racked up three assists in the top flight last season, all while ranking among Forest's very best for attempts at goal and key passes made per 90 (WhoScored).

As a result, members of the media like reporter Dean Jones have called Johnson a "big" player for Forest, with Wales boss Rob Page also branding him "wonderful".

“Brennan could potentially have had a move in January,” said Page in 2022.

“But he decided to stay because he’s at a club where he was going to play and enjoy his football.

“That speaks volumes about him. He didn’t go chasing the money. He’s almost the finished article now and Forest have got a wonderful player on their hands.

“I’ve been to watch him a few times and he’s playing with freedom. He’s really enjoying his football."