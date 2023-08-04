Tottenham Hotspur will make an "official approach" for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson if Harry Kane is sold, according to reliable reports.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham?

The 30-year-old is into his final 12 months as a Spurs player, and with no contract extension in sight, Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy is set to make one of the biggest decisions of his tenure - whether to stick or twist with Kane.

Keeping the Tottenham talisman, without assurances that he'll sign a new deal, could mean he departs for free next summer - resulting in a huge, huge financial loss for the club.

However, selling Kane for a marquee this window would mean depriving Ange Postecoglou of an elite, world class striker. Bayern Munich are hot on the heels of Spurs' star man, with reports suggesting that they're set to make another offer and one which they believe could tempt Levy into selling.

Indeed, his future is very much hanging in the balance as we enter the final month of this summer transfer window, with Postecoglou admitting he is far relaxed about the Kane saga.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

“Fair to say I am not relaxed about it," said the Spurs head coach.

“It’s not something you go: ‘Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn’t happen!’ I mean it’s a very important part of this football club, not just the team, but the football club.

“So, you’ve got to deal with it, and I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry, I don’t think it is good for the club, because as laser focused as we want to be, you end up sort of repeating yourself along the way."

The north Londoners have shortlisted possible targets for Kane in case he does leave, with Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani and Gent striker Gift Orban coming as a few to have been linked.

Johnson, who starred for Forest last season, isn't an out-and-out striker of Kane's ilk but could be signed to bolster Postecoglou's attacking areas in the event of his departure.

That's according to The Athletic, who say Spurs are "expected to make an official approach" for the 22-year-old in the event of a Kane exit

It's added that Forest value him at £50 million, mainly for his potential and blistering pace, with one "significant" lure for Spurs being Johnson's homegrown status.

How good is Brennan Johnson?

According to WhoScored, Johnson stood out as one of Forest's key attacking players over 2022/2023, ranking among their top two for shots at goal and key passes made per 90.

The Welshman, who bagged eight goals and three assists in the top flight last term, has also been called a "wonderful player" by Wales national team boss Robert Page.

“Brennan could potentially have had a move in January,” said Page in 2022.

“But he decided to stay because he’s at a club where he was going to play and enjoy his football.

“That speaks volumes about him. He didn’t go chasing the money. He’s almost the finished article now and Forest have got a wonderful player on their hands.

“I’ve been to watch him a few times and he’s playing with freedom. He’s really enjoying his football."