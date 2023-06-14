Tottenham Hotspur are looking at signing AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan as a possible alternative to Brentford's David Raya, according to reports.

Which goalkeepers could Spurs sign this summer?

Long-serving Spurs shot-stopper and France number one, Hugo Lloris, could be nearing a departure from north London after over a decade at the club.

The 36-year-old has gone on to make nearly 450 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham, captaining them for a significant period, but his recent interview with Nice-Matin indicates a Spurs exit is around the corner.

"We are coming to an important moment, whether for the club or for me. It's the end of an era," said Lloris.

"I have desires for other things, I will ask myself quietly to study what will be possible. But I don't forget that I still have a year of contract with Tottenham and that in football it is always difficult to predict what will happen."

Spurs have been targeting keepers step into Lloris' shoes, with the likes of Jordan Pickford (Everton) and Croatia nunber one Dominik Livakovic attracting interest from chairman Daniel Levy.

However, perhaps the most prevalent among these links is Brentford's Raya, with some reports even suggesting that terms have already been agreed with the Spaniard.

It appears the Bees star is a firm target for Tottenham, as also backed by The Athletic, but they also say that Milan's Maignan is a wanted man in N17.

The Frenchman, who helped his side to a Champions League semi-final last season and title win the campaign before, is apparently a target for Spurs as they hunt for new keepers.

While Raya is firmly on the agenda, according to this report, Spurs continue to weigh other options as a deal for the 27-year-old proves more complicated.

As a result, while Tottenham have set their sights on Raya, they are also "looking at other options" with Maignan being one of them.

However, he would cost "far more" than Brentford's shot-stopper, and it's clear to see why.

Who is Mike Maignan?

The 27-year-old is a mainstay for Milan and key player, starting every league game for them last season until his calf injury midway through 2022/2023.

Maignan has been revered by sections of the Italian press, like Carlo Garganese, who even called him the "world's best" goalkeeper back in April - after Milan knocked Serie A champions Napoli out of Europe.

France boss Didier Deschamps is also a huge fan, calling him a "great leader" and "great player" after a brilliant Euro 2024 qualifying performance against the Republic of Ireland.