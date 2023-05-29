Tottenham Hotspur and chairman Daniel Levy by extension are readying a mammoth pay rise offer to tempt Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, according to journalist Wayne Veysey.

Who could Spurs sign this summer?

The Lilywhites, coming after they played their final Premier League game of 2022/2023 on Sunday, are now tasked with preparing sufficiently for next season - but there are currently a plethora of issues yet to be resolved.

Tottenham remain without a permanent manager and successor to Antonio Conte, despite the Italian parting company over two months ago, with former top target Arne Slot now staying at Feyenoord.

Spurs are also still without an out-and-out sporting director since Fabio Paratici was forced to resign earlier this year, even if talks have reportedly been held with candidates.

On top of all this, the north Londoners need to start laying the groundwork for transfer targets ahead of a looming summer window, with a new goalkeeper widely tipped to be on their agenda.

Long-term number one and club legend Hugo Lloris could well depart this year, with reports suggesting he has already received seismic offers from the Middle East.

Brentford's Raya is among the keepers who could replace Lloris, with reporter Veysey sharing an update on their links to Football Insider.

According to the journalist, Tottenham and Levy by extension are readying a "ready triple-your-money" offer to tempt with a move to N17.

Indeed, Spurs are apparently willing to table a salary proposal which will treble his current earnings under Thomas Frank, amounting to around £100,000-per-week.

Raya is expected to leave Brentford this summer and Frank faces a real battle to keep hold of his star shot-stopper, who has been shortlisted by Tottenham as a possible successor to Lloris.

Their recruitment staff have apparently followed the Spaniard all season, though Spurs may have to pay Brentford around £40 million for his services on top of their proposed wage increase.

Who is David Raya?

The 27-year-old was an ever-present between the sticks last season, featuring over more league minutes than any Brentford player and ranking among their top five best-performers per 90 (WhoScored).

Called a "top-class" player by Michael Owen on Premier League Productions, via HITC, Raya has also been praised by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his excellent distribution.

Speaking on the former Blackburn star in 2021, after an encounter with Brentford, the Reds manager was effusive in his praise for Raya.