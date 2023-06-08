Tottenham Hotspur have an "intriguing" alternative goalkeeper option in Croatia number one Dominik Livakovic, according to reports.

Who could replace Lloris at Spurs?

Long-serving number one Hugo Lloris could well leave Spurs this summer, with reports suggesting as such and the player himself recently admitting to the press he wants a fresh challenge.

The 36-year-old, speaking to Nice-Matin, even proclaimed it is the end of an era and desires different things following over 10 years in north London.

"We are coming to an important moment, whether for the club or for me," explained Lloris."It's the end of an era. I have desires for other things, I will ask myself quietly to study what will be possible."But I don't forget that I still have a year of contract with Tottenham and that in football it is always difficult to predict what will happen. "What is essential at the moment is to recover well from my injury. I'm on vacation but I continue to talk and do my training. My goal is to be on top in July, then we'll see what the future holds for me."

As such, Tottenham have been keeping a watchful eye on key targets for the goalkeeping position, perhaps most notably Brentford's David Raya who is believed to be of serious interest. Everton keeper Jordan Pickford has also been mooted in the press.

However, according to Football Insider, there is an "intriguing" alternative option in Livakovic - who they reiterate "impressed" at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 28-year-old helped Croatia to the semi-finals, where they eventually secured a third-placed finish at the expense of Morroco.

Livakovic is entering the final 12 months of his deal with Zagreb and could well come very cheap, with his club apparently valuing him at aroind the £10 million mark.

He has also apparently been watched by Tottenham at club level as they take an interest.

Who is Dominik Livakovic?

Beyond his exploits at the World Cup, Livakovic has been a faithful servant for Zagreb, having worn the jersey for nearly a decade.

He has also attracted praise from some major figures in the game, like former Bayern Munich chief Oliver Kahn.