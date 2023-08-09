Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz and their chase for USA international Tyler Adams as a "replacement" could open the door.

Who will Spurs sign?

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, youngster Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon and striker Alejo Veliz have all officially joined Spurs this summer.

The north Londoners, lead by new manager Ange Postecoglou, are in full preparation for the new campaign, which begins this Sunday with a trip away to Brentford.

Despite having signed six players already this summer, the likes of Veliz and Phillips will be more players for the future, so it's imperative Tottenham continue to strengthen.

The deadline is weeks away, but Postecoglou is fairly confident his side can add another new defender to their ranks before September 1.

The Australian says it's entirely possible Spurs sign an elite centre-back after van de Ven, but admits it will largely depending on outgoings.

"We've to see what happens with outgoings," said Postecoglou.

"But, the potential is there to bring in one more centre back after van de Ven."

Meanwhile, Spurs could look to reinforce their midfield options as well, according to reports, with star midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's move to Atletico Madrid still very much on.

The club have looked at Chelsea's Conor Gallagher as one of the options, with Villa's Luiz now seemingly coming as another.

That's according to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, who say Spurs are keen on signing the Brazilian, and Villa's pursuit of Adams from Leeds as a "replacement" could open the door for Tottenham.

Luiz would make way for Adams at Villa Park, if a deal can be completed for the American. So, the former Man City star's potential move to Spurs could be one to watch over these next few weeks.

How good is Douglas Luiz?

The 25-year-old, according to WhoScored, stood out as one of Unai Emery's key players in the top flight last season.

Indeed, Luiz racked up six goals and six assists in the league, all while ranking among Villa's top two best-performers by average match rating.

He made 37 appearances in that time, again ranking among Villa's best-performers in terms of tackles made and successful interceptions per 90.

There is little question he could do solid job under Postecoglou at Tottenham, especially considering his abilities to contribute further forwards.

Former Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor, speaking to Football Insider on Marvelous Nakamba's injury return in 2022, revered Luiz for the "outstanding" job he did in his stead.

“Yes, it will be a boost,” said Agbonlahor on Nakamba's return, going on to comment on Luiz.

“But the last two games Douglas Luiz has been very good. He’s flying forward and getting into the box. He’s been outstanding and transformed.

“When there’s competition for places that means everybody’s performances go up. It will definitely be very good to get Nakamba back in the side. He looks like he will be back very soon so that’s good news.”

City boss Pep Guardiola is also an admirer of Luiz, having called him a "strong" player.