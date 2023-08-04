Despite agreeing terms with Micky van de Ven, Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be preparing an offer for Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba.

Who will Spurs sign?

Ange Postecoglou has officially been backed with three major signings this summer, not including permanent deals for Pedro Porro and winger Dejan Kulusevski.

It is also reliably believed that Rosario Central striker Alejo Veliz is on his way to Spurs this summer, with renowed transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano giving his famous 'here we go' to the deal.

Spurs are slowly upping the ante ahead of deadline day, but with just under a month of the window left, the club are yet to confirm the signing of a senior centre-back.

The Lilywhites conceded 63 league goals last season, numbers which will be frightening from Postecoglou's perspective, and he admits that Spurs have been working to bring in cover.

"That's definitely our intention, absolutely," said the Spurs head coach when asked about centre-backs.

"We've been working on it for a while and we'll definitely try to get it done as quickly as possible.

"I don't think it's any secret about some of the areas we needed to strengthen. Some of it I identified early on. The goalkeeper was one and central defence is another.

"In terms of the other boys, we've got a big squad but my view is I wanted to bring them along and just work with them, get some clarity in my head and give clarity to them."

Tapsoba, who was a mainstay at Leverkusen last season under Xabi Alonso, has been mentioned as a transfer target and it appears he's still firmly on the radar - despite Spurs agreeing terms with van de Ven.

There have been reports that Tottenham could make multiple senior centre-back signings this summer, depending on outgoings, with reporter Patrick Berger of Sport 1 saying they're preparing a fresh bid for Tapsoba.

It's added that they're "pushing" for his signing, but may find it difficult, as Leverkusen value him far higher than what they're prepared to bid.

"Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to sign Edmond Tapsoba (24/)," said Berger on Twitter.

"Been told the Premier League side is planning to make a new offer of €45m (£38.7m) + add ons but Bayer Leverkusen want way more. The German club normally doesn’t want to sell the centre-back."

How good is Edmond Tapsoba?

If Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and co can sway Leverkusen into selling, there is little denying he would reinforce Tottenham's ranks to no end.

Tapsoba played more Bundesliga minutes than any other Leverkusen outfielder last season, with teammate Jonathan Tah coming as the only player to make more clearances per 90 last campaign out of Alonso's squad (WhoScored).

The Burkina Faso international has also been called "fundamental" for his country, with the Bundesliga's official website even likening him to ex-Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng.

They wrote:

"The legendary Bayern Munich defender, who made 364 appearances across 11 seasons for the Bavarian giants, was as cool and calm as it gets both on the ball and in the tackle while he was also famed for his pinpoint long passing that set up many an attack for the record champions. Tapsoba has similar traits and such is his eagerness to start forward thrusts, he has often been referred to as a defensive playmaker."