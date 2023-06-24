Tottenham Hotspur talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba will take place in these next few days, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who will join Spurs this summer?

Spurs are set to bolster their squad this summer as chairman Daniel Levy, buoyed by the incoming new manager Ange Postecoglou, looks to this transfer window for upgrades.

A major overhaul is possible too with Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier and Ben Davies' futures all hanging in the balance. Meanwwhile, Spurs could also attempt to sell Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Winks (The Telegraph).

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is another player who could make way and free up space for Postecoglou signings before the start of 2023/2024.

In terms of who they could be, Spurs are reliably believed to be closing in on Lloris' successor, with Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario set to undergo a medical this weekend ahead of his proposed move.

Tottenham are also chasing a central defender, with Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo among the targets. However, Tapsoba appears to be taking centre stage, as some reports suggest he is likely to join if an official approach is made.

If that is indeed the case, reliable reporter Romano may have good news for Spurs supporters, as it is now expected that the north Londoners will imminently open formal talks.

The Burkina Faso international is apparently top of their transfer list, and in the next few days, negotiations over his signing will commence.

What's been said about Edmond Tapsoba?

Commentator Mark Lovell is among Tapsoba's biggest fans, calling him "top quality" all the way back in 2020, and it's safe to say the defender has maintained that form as a consistent starter for Leverkusen right now.

Meanwhile, at international level, Tapsoba has been described as "fundamental" in past seasons by journalist Bruno Alemany.