Tottenham Hotspur's plans to replace Harry Kane have taken another twist as a report shares news on Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

Who will Spurs replace Kane with?

Spurs' links to top forwards have varied from the exciting to bizarre, coming after they sold their star talisman Kane to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The likes of Romelu Lukaku, who is struggling to leave Chelsea this summer, have been linked alongside more in-form names like scintillating young Gent star Gift Orban.

Whoever comes in to succeed Kane will have some absolutely huge shoes to fill, especially since he smashed both Tottenham and England's all-time goalscoring records last season.

The 30-year-old will prove a major asset for Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel but Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou must somehow contend without a guaranteed 20-plus-goal-per-season forward.

Luckily, the Australian has had some time to ponder life without Kane, as Postecoglou recently admitted the England star's mind was made up long ago.

"I had a conversation with Harry the first day he arrived and he was up front and honest, and I was the same,” Postecoglou said.

“You get an indication there that he kind of made up his mind: that if the clubs agreed he would go, particularly if it was before the first game. That was my preference as well.

“There's nothing along the way that's sort of made me feel there's anything other than this outcome."

Amid the consistent rumours surrounding Kane's replacement, it appears a fairly new link has come to light courtesy of a report this week.

Brighton's Ferguson, who has been lavished with praise for his sky-high potential over the last 12 months, is up and running already after bagging his first goal of the new campaign last weekend.

The Republic of Ireland international opened his 2022/2023 account with a stoppage time strike in Brighton's 4-1 win over league newcomers Luton Town.

Ferguson stands out as one of the division's most exciting young centre-forwards, a fact not lost on Tottenham who have apparently touched base with Brighton and the player's reps over a possible move.

That is according to 90min, who claim Spurs have made contact with the Seagulls and those close to Ferguson, but the response isn't exactly what they hoped for.

Indeed, it is believed Roberto De Zerbi's side are reluctant to part ways with the 18-year-old, who looks likelier to stay for the foreseeable future.

What's been said about Evan Ferguson?

The teenage star is currently growing his reputation excellently, with Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer recently lauding his performance against Luton.

“I love everything about him, what I’ve seen," said Shearer on Match of The Day (via The Argus)

“The hold-up play, his desire to get into the box, his strength. Very impressive.”

The sentiment was echoed by fellow pundit Micah Richards, who tipped Ferguson to become a "real star".

“They have got some young talent," said Richards.

"Ferguson, Joao Pedro and Adingra were outstanding. All on the scoresheet, 21 and under. But Ferguson is going to be a real star.

“There is something in his play. He is so mature, the way he links up, the way he takes his chances. Everything about him, I love. He’s natural."

Former teammate and Liverpool star Alexis MacAllister also called the forward "amazing".