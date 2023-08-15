Journalists Oliver Salt and Simon Jones of The Daily Mail have shared news on Tottenham Hotspur and their links to Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

Who will Spurs replace Kane with?

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy are now faced with the almighty task of finding a replacement for club legend Harry Kane.

The 30-year-old sealed his multi-million pound move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich at the end of last week, coming after Tottenham reached an agreement to sell for around €100 million (£86m) plus an extra €20 million (£17.2m) in possible add-ons.

This comes as a great bit of business on paper when considering Kane had entered the final 12 months of his Spurs contract, but it leaves a gaping hole in quality for Postecoglou's front line.

Tottenham's manager, though, had seen the forward's exit coming and he claims Kane had made up his mind on leaving this summer.

“I had a conversation with Harry the first day he arrived and he was up front and honest, and I was the same,” Postecoglou said ahead of their opening 2-2 draw away to Brentford on Sunday.

“You get an indication there that he kind of made up his mind: that if the clubs agreed he would go, particularly if it was before the first game. That was my preference as well.

“There's nothing along the way that's sort of made me feel there's anything other than this outcome. None of these things happen in isolation, everyone is pretty clued into to what's going on, so from my perspective I hadn't received anything from Harry, the club or anyone else to suggest to me anything had changed about his stance."

Attention now turns to the final fortnight of this transfer window and whether Tottenham can sign a successor for Kane, who scored 30 goals in 38 league games last season.

The likes of Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, Gent's Gift Orban, Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic have all been linked in the last few days alone.

Balogun, who plies his trade for arch north London rivals Arsenal, is another to have been mentioned and this is backed by The Mail.

According to their reporters, Salt and Jones, Tottenham chiefs have pinpointed the USA international as one of their potential heirs to Kane. However, if Spurs decide to take their interest further, they may have to move quickly as Monaco plotting another bid.

Among the candidates to step into Kane's shoes, as per this report, there are also Lukaku and FC Porto star Mehdi Taremi.

How good is Folarin Balogun?

The forward bagged a brilliant 22 goals in all competitions for Reims on loan last term, potentially alerting Spurs in their hunt for a prolific striker.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has also prasied Balogun as a "special" striker and believes he's "really brave".

“He’s a boy that has a really clear idea of what he wants to do with his career. He’s really ambitious, really committed and really brave," said Arteta.

“We discussed a lot before he made that move whether it was the right place to go and the other choices he had. He was so convinced. I’m really happy for him because he deserves what he’s getting.

“When you look at the numbers and what he is doing, it’s just incredible. It’s very rare to see that. But he’s got something special."