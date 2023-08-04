Tottenham Hotspur have held talks to sign Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie and are weighing a late move for him, according to reports.

Who will Spurs sign?

It's been weeks since Spurs officially confirmed their last major signing in Israel winger Manor Solomon, but reports in the last few days suggest that is about to change.

Wolfsburg centre-back Micky van de Ven is rumoured to be closing in on a move to Tottenham, coming as manager Ange Postecoglou seeks to reinforce his back-line before deadine day.

Blackburn Rovers starlet Ashley Phillips may also be joining the north Londoners, if all goes to plan, and the transfer could happen as soon as this weekend after Spurs activated his £2 million release clause.

The stage is set for a busy final month of the transfer window at Tottenham, especially with all of the noise surrounding Harry Kane's future.

Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who continues to be chased by La Liga side Atletico Madrid, could also depart before September 1 - meaning Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy may have to consider replacements for the Dane.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, who is apparently willing to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, has been floated as a target while Kessie is said to be of real interest as well.

The Ivory Coast international found game time difficult to come by at Barca last season after signing on a Bosman deal from AC Milan in 2022.

Kessie could now be available for transfer as reports in Spain indicate Xavi's side are open to selling. This is where Spurs come in, with a report from 90min sharing the latest on their links to the 26-year-old.

According to their information, Tottenham have held talks over the potential signing of Kessie this summer, and are weighing up a late move. The African also has interest from Serie A giants Juventus, who have already made a loan offer to Barca.

Kessie himself is open to leaving the Camp Nou with Spurs, Juve and clubs from Saudi Arabia in the mix.

He recently sat out Barca's pre-season win over Milan through injury, but when Xavi was asked about the player's future, he delivered a sharp yet cryptic response, stating: "regarding his future, I can say that he knows exactly what the situation is."

How good is Franck Kessie?

Kessie's best campaign to date came during the 2020/2021 season, where he managed a brilliant 13 goals and four assists in 36 Italian top flight starts for the Rossoneri (WhoScored).

Despite a lack of opportunity at Barca, there is clearly a player of real ability there, and his knack of contributing further forward could make him ideal for Postecoglou.

Commenting on Tottenham's previous links to Kessie, former keeper Paul Robinson believes he could slot into the midfield pretty well.

"Kessie would fit the bill," said Robinson to Football Insider.

"He is strong, quick and effective at both ends of the pitch. He ticks a lot of boxes.

“There is no doubting that he is an amazing player."

If Spurs do in fact move for the £199,000-per-week man, he would come with plenty of potential, with Antonio Cassano also calling him "devastating".