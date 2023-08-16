A report has shared some promising news on Tottenham Hotspur and their chase to sign Gent striker Gift Orban this summer.

Who will Spurs replace Kane with?

The north Londoners could receive as much as £103 million for the sale of former star striker Harry Kane, if certain add-ons are met, as chairman Daniel Levy is now tasked with putting that windfall to good use.

Ange Postecoglou must contend without a guaranteed 25 goal-per-season striker after losing Kane, but Spurs did manage to put two past Brentford last weekend in a 2-2 draw, thanks to goals from Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal.

Spurs have been linked with a host of replacements for Kane, including the likes of Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, Montpellier's Elye Wahi and Orban.

Postecoglou has had time to draw up a shortlist of striker candidates, as the Australian admitted last week that he saw Kane's departure coming for a long time.

“I had a conversation with Harry the first day he arrived and he was up front and honest, and I was the same,” the 57-year-old said.

“You get an indication there that he kind of made up his mind: that if the clubs agreed he would go, particularly if it was before the first game. That was my preference as well.

“There's nothing along the way that's sort of made me feel there's anything other than this outcome."

Going back to Orban, who has been in red-hot form for Gent recently, it is believed that Tottenham are set to step up their chase for the Nigerian.

That is according to Belgian news outlet Voetbal Nieuws, as translated and shared by Sport Witness, who say Spurs are "increasingly pressing" to sign Orban in the final two weeks of this transfer window.

It's added that Gent's manager, Hein Vanhaezebrouck, believes that his departure is "inevitable", leaving him to omit Orban from the starting eleven for their past few matches.

The Belgian side want €30 million (£26m) to part ways with the African, who they believe can bring them a "jackpot" transfer fee.

This backs other reports that Tottenham are ready to bid for Orban, and while that hasn't materialised just yet, it could very well one to watch.

How good is Gift Orban?

The forward has picked up where he left off last season, having already scored five goals in four matches for Gent in all competitions.

Orban bagged an exceptional 20 goals in 22 appearances overall during the 2022/2023 season, with members of the media taking real note of his exploits.

Journalist Ryan Taylor, taking to X recently, praised the player as one of Nigeria's new "golden generation" - adding that he's "making waves" in Europe alongside Victor Boniface and Tolu Arokodare.

"Gift Orban, Victor Boniface & Tolu Arokodare. Remember these names," wrote Taylor.

"Making waves in Belgium & on European stage. Throw in Victor Osimhen & Terem Moffi - future looks very bright for Nigeria. Quickly approaching a golden generation for the Super Eagles."

At just £26 million, we believe Orban is surely a steal amid this heavily-inflated market.