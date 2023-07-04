Tottenham Hotspur could tempt Italian giants Inter Milan with a bid to sign midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu this summer, according to reports.

Who are Spurs signing this summer?

The arrival of new manager Ange Postecoglou has also marked the signings of three major players, with Dejan Kulusevski, Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison joining Spurs in that order.

Kulusevski has put pen to paper on a permanent deal from Juventus, after spending the last 18 months on loan, while both Vicario and Maddison have been signed in this summer transfer window.

Postecoglou, speaking to Tottenham's official website (via football.london), says the latter duo have a perfect mentality suited to a Spurs team he's looking to build

“It’s not just about the talent they bring as footballers," said Postecoglou.

"It’s what they bring as people as well because we are going to play football that requires a certain type of personality and character.

“Both those guys have got it in abundance. I could hear it in their voices when I spoke to them. I had a couple of chats with both of them before we signed them and I knew that they were the right types to bring into the dressing room."

Manor Solomon, who is joining on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk, is also in London for a medical today as Tottenham close in on a fourth signing.

As the hunt for a new defender continues, with both Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba heavily linked, there is a surprise claim that Tottenham could move for Calhanoglu from Inter.

That's according to Inter Live.it, who say Spurs could end up tempting the Champions League finalists with an offer of around £30 million for the Turk.

They add this bid comes "out of nowhere" and to "especially" keep on eye out for Tottenham's approach.

"Several British companies could, in fact, end up attempting an alleged offensive advance against Calhanoglu at any moment," wrote the outlet.

"United and Chelsea aside, keep an eye out especially for Tottenham: a club that has set itself the goal of strengthening its midfield and that, out of nowhere, could even end up tempting the Nerazzurri by placing an offer of 35 million euros on the plate."

What's been said about Hakan Calhanoglu?

Last season, the 29-year-old averaged Inter's second-highest performance rating per 90 (7.07), a number only bettered by their star striker Lautaro Martinez (WhoScored).

Over his 33 appearances, Calhanoglu racked up nine goal contributions, three goals and six assists, all while making more key passes per than any other Nerazzurri star (WhoScored).

Journalist Josh Bunting, writing on Twitter last year, also lauded the international attacker's "absolutely sensational" range of passing.