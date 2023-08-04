Tottenham Hotspur could move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer window, which may come as a surprise for Spurs supporters given his eight-month ban.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham?

The north Londoners and manager Ange Postecoglou could lose star striker Harry Kane soon as chairman Daniel Levy is given the almighty task of deciding whether to keep or sell before September 1.

Kane has entered the final year of his contract, meaning he could leave for free next summer. Spurs have offered their talisman a huge new deal, but it is believed he won't sign it this window as German champions Bayern Munich continue to pursue an agreement for him.

The prospect of him leaving is a very real one as Tottenham will not want to see their prized asset sign elsewhere for nothing next year.

Postecoglou, speaking to the media earlier this summer, told reporters that the Kane saga is an unwelcome distraction for all involved.

“Fair to say I am not relaxed about it," said the Spurs head coach.

“It’s not something you go: ‘Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn’t happen!’ I mean it’s a very important part of this football club, not just the team, but the football club.

“So, you’ve got to deal with it, and I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry, I don’t think it is good for the club, because as laser focused as we want to be, you end up sort of repeating yourself along the way."

Tottenham, in case Kane does depart, have been looking at striker alternatives - perhaps most notably Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt and Gent's Gift Orban.

Toney, who has been linked with a move to Spurs before, could also be subject to an approach from Postecoglou's side this window - despite his eight-month ban in May for breaching gambling laws.

That's according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, who told GiveMeSport that the Bees striker could tempt Spurs.

“I just wonder if they might risk Richarlison for the first part of the season and obviously Son can play up top as well.

"And then Spurs may look at doing something with Ivan Toney for when he's back from his betting ban in January, but they might even try and sign him now thinking the price might be lower, because he's not available for the first half of the season.”

How good is Ivan Toney?

Scoring 20 goals and assisting four others for Brentford over the 22/23 league season, there is no question that Toney is an elite striker on his day.

Bees boss Thomas Frank even placed a £100 million price tag on his head earlier this year, showing how highly-rated he is.

"He’s coming across so fantastically: he’s humble, calm, but with a mindset of a lion," said Frank in 2021.

"I think for every person or player the sky’s the limit, then we will see in the future where they go.

"First I just want to enjoy Ivan here in my team, and see him grow and be as good as possible, and then we’ll see what happens in the future."