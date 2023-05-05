Tottenham Hotspur are now following Lille manager Paulo Fonseca as chairman Daniel Levy turns his attention to an old familiar 2021 target.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Spurs have an ever-growing shortlist of candidates to replace the departed Antonio Conte, with many names in contention for the vacant post as things stand.

Indeed, as well as Julian Nagelsmann and Arne Slot, who are seen as top targets, the likes of Ruben Amorim (Sporting CP), Vincent Kompany (Burnley), Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter are also being considered.

After a whirlwind 2022/2023 Premier League campaign, which started with much promise under Conte, things have turned sour on and off the field with supporters protesting the ownership of ENIC.

Spurs have also fell by the wayside in terms of performances, with there arguably being zero hope of Champions League qualification given Man United's position in the table.

Which manager comes in to succeed Conte is now surely a priority for Levy, and as he weighs his options, it has been reported that he is now eyeing Fonseca from Lille - almost two years after the Portuguese was in contention to replace Jose Mourinho.

According to But Football Club, Spurs are following the 50-year-old who is expected to be a man in demand this summer, with Lille being in serious danger of losing him. The north Londoners, though, could face serious competition from a rival in West Ham - who have apparently earmarked him as their priority to replace David Moyes.

Levy may have to be patient as well given any prospective negotiations won't be opened until the end of the season - with Spurs or any other club.

What could Fonseca bring to Spurs?

The four-time Ukranian league winner with Shakhtar Donetsk has clinched a grand total of nine trophies across spells with three different clubs, the other two being SC Braga and FC Porto (Transfermarkt).

Fonseca has also been praised for his man-management by esteemed members of the press, with big name reporter Fabrizio Romano saying this on the tactician during Tottenham's 2021 talks (via talkSPORT):

"He is perfect in the dressing room and perfect in his relationship with the players, which is something really needed at Tottenham at the moment. “He likes to play a 3-4-2-1 formation and likes to play with quality and fast players behind the striker."

Indeed, the Ligue 1 coach could be a stellar outside option for Tottenham in case they fail in their pursuit of Nagelsmann.