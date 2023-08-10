Tottenham Hotspur are "planning to bring in" Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs as reliable news outlet The Times shares an interesting transfer update.

Who will Spurs sign next?

After officially completing deals for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon and striker Alejo Veliz, there is still work to do at Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou is in full preparation for the 2023/2024 campaign, having enjoyed a fairly productive pre-season, where Lilywhites supporters caught a fair glimpse of the Austrailian's attack-minded brand of football.

A fair few players impressed during their pre-season, including the likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Ivan Perisic, giving Postecoglou something to ponder with Brentford away looming this Sunday.

He could have a fair idea already of his best starting eleven and general matchday squad, but by the Spurs head coach's own admission, more transfers are need in certain areas.

After conceding 63 league goals last season, more than any other English top flight side above 15th in the table, the need for another star defender is there - with Posteocoglou addressing it multiple times over the last week.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

“It's not done yet," said Postecoglou last weekend.

"We need bolstering in that central defensive area. We need defenders who can work in an aggressive formation, defend well & behind them. We'll be looking to bring in a couple in that area in the coming days."

After that comment, the Tottenham boss addressed their need for new defenders again, following their entertaining final pre-season warm up against Barcelona.

"We've to see what happens with outgoings," explained Postecoglou.

"But, the potential is there to bring in one more centre back after van de Ven."

It appears that, depending on certain exits, another central defensive addition is very much on the cards before September 1 - with Serie A ace Schuurs coming as a key target.

That is according to The Times, as their reliable reporters Gary Jacob and Constantin Eckner share an update on Tottenham's links to the Dutchman.

Schuurs, who won multiple league titles during his time at Ajax, has found his way on to Spurs' radar after their capture of van de Ven.

It is believed they're "planning to bring in" the 23-year-old, if they can offload unwanted players, and Torino value their colossus at around £28 million.

There is little said in regard to a possible Spurs bid or how they are plotting to sign Schuurs, but it appears he is the next key target.

How good is Perr Schuurs?

Schuurs made 30 Serie A appearances under Torino boss Ivan Juric last season, all the while making more successful tackles and clearances per 90 than any other member of their squad (WhoScored).

The Netherlands ace is also a brilliant ball-playing defender, having averaged a pretty impressive 88.2% of his passes out from the back over 22/23.

Journalist Josh Bunting, writing on X in late 2022, also branded Schuurs a "mountain" defender for Torino - so the player is not without his credentials.

The fact he is still young at 23 and could be available for just £28m could be a major pull for Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy.