Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies could be part of a Spurs swap deal to sign Roma star Roger Ibanez, according to Italian media reports.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, despite not officially starting work till Saturday, is said to be making preparations for the 2022./2023 season behind-the-scenes.

There have apparently been transfer strategy meetings with chairman Daniel Levy, leading to interest in a wide variety of targets, while Tottenham have already sealed a deal for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli.

The Lilywhites are also said to be seriously chasing a move for Leicester City star James Maddison, with talks advancing over an agreement which would end their long search for an attacking midfielder.

However, one position Spurs arguably need reinforcements in is centre-back, especially given no other top flight side above 15th conceded more goals than them last season.

As a result, it is believed Tottenham have shortlisted many candidates for the role, with Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba, Man United's Harry Maguire and Juventus star Gleison Bremer among them (The Telegraph).

Ibanez, who impressed for Roma in parts last season, has also been sporadically linked with a move to north London.

According to newspaper Leggo, relayed by Corriere Giallo Rosso.com, there is an interesting line on this with a swap deal potentially in the offing.

Indeed, it is claimed that Spurs defender Davies could be used as a makeweight in a "hypothetical exchange" for the Brazilian given Jose Mourinho is a fan of the former.

Not much else is said in regards to detail but a Tottenham swap for Ibanez could apparently be possible.

What's been said about Roger Ibanez?

Ibanez showcased some impressive stats for Roma last season, making more Serie A interceptions per 90 than anyone in their squad (WhoScored).

The 24-year-old was also among their best for successful tackles and clearances per 90, potentially leading to Tottenham's interest.

Former Roma fullback Vincent Candela has even claimed he could become one of the world's best in his position, but gives a note of caution, namely that his "concentration" could improve.

"Ibanez can become one of the world’s best defenders," said Candela.

"But he must work on his concentration. It’s a shame, because after that mistake of his in the derby something changed for the rest of the team.”

Mourinho also branded Ibanez an "untouchable" member of his squad early last campaign, so it will be intriguing to see if he does part ways.