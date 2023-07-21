Highlights are planning an offer to sign Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez as star forward Harry Kane's future hangs in the balance. ​​ Tottenham Hotspur

Who will Spurs sign?

Spurs have been making moves to reinforce a number of key areas so far this summer transfer window, with new manager Ange Postecoglou seeing three major first team signings come through the door.

Not counting permanent deals for Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro, the north Londoners have sealed deals for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, playmaker James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon on a free transfer.

All three have made their debut, having featured against West Ham in a 3-2 pre-season friendly loss recently, but Postecoglou is very excited about Maddison in particular.

“Really excited to get James as part of the group," explained Ange.

"Any manager will tell you that part of the key to being a dominant team is having multiple attacking threats and having a midfielder who can score and create goals. They’re not easy to come by. He’s proven himself at that level in the last few years as somebody who can do that.

“I thought it was a really good fit for us to look for a player like James – even better if we could get James, so we ended up getting James."

As Kane's contract winds down, with just 12 months left before he can leave on a free, chairman Daniel Levy may also have to contemplate sourcing a replacement for the star striker.

Spurs appear to be making contingency plans for if they're forced to sell Kane. They have been linked with a few forwards already, perhaps most notably Flamengo star Pedro and Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

New targets are appearing out of the woodwork on a consistent basis and will continue to do so the longer Kane stalls on a new deal.

According to a report by Mexican news outlet Jovenes Futbolistas MX, there is another one, as Tottenham are apparently planning an offer for Feyenoord's star attacker Gimenez.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a fine Dutch top flight campaign, leading to Postecoglou's alleged interest, and if Kane departs, they're set to lodge a bid.

Spurs are plotting to send around £34m to Feyenoord for Gimenez, in the event of Kane's exit, and it is believed they have already held a meeting with the Mexico international's entourage.

Feyenoord, though, would want around £43 million to let their prized asset move to England.

How good is Santiago Gimenez?

The attacker bagged an impressive 15 goals in 32 appearances for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie last season, averaging more attempts at goal per 90 than any of his teammates (WhoScored).

Former Liverpool favourite Dirk Kuyt is a huge admirer of the player, previously hailing Gimenez's lightning speed and quality in the final third.

Kuyt, expanding further, even called the North American the "best striker" in his league right now.

"“He’s back here in the middle of the defenders and he’s really fast," said Kuyt on one of the striker's performances.

"Watching the keeper before he shoots, the rest. In my opinion, he is currently the best striker in the Eredivisie."

While Kane is arguably irreplaceable at Spurs, they could do far worse than Gimenez by the looks of it.