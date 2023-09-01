Tottenham Hotspur could "potentially" make a deadline day move for another Chelsea player in versatile ace Trevoh Chalobah, with journalist Sami Mokbel sharing what he knows.

Will Spurs sign anyone else on deadline day?

As reliably reported, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has been boosted by the pending arrival of Wales international forward Brennan Johnson, who is set for a medical at Hotspur Way.

This comes after both the north Londoners and Nottingham Forest reached an agreement over the transfer of Johnson, which amounts to around £40 million plus add-ons (Fabrizio Romano).

The 22-year-old comes in as a replacement for Harry Kane after the striker sealed a multi-million pound move to Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich earlier in the window.

Not exactly a like-for-like successor to Kane, Johnson could however slot into Postecoglou's fluid, attacking system and provide an extra dimension for goals/assists.

As the clock on deadline day ticks down, Spurs have been linked with a couple of more signings throughout the day, namely Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly and Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

With time running out, those aforementioned moves are growing more and more unlikely by the second, but Mail reporter Mokbel has shared an interesting update on another possible late Spurs target.

Indeed, the north Londoners could actually end up making a late move for another Chelsea player in Chalobah. However, they'll face competition from Nottingham Forest.

Mokbel explained on the Mail's live stream (via TBR):

"Trevoh Chalobah. His versatility, we know all about it he can play across the back four and he can even play in the midfield. I had a tip this morning that even Tottenham have had a dalliance with him over the past 48 hours. Can you explain how Steve Cooper might use him if they can get this deal over the line?” Mokbel said.

“A lot will depend now on Palhinha moving forward, Hojbjerg, Chalobah – now he can’t go to Bayern Munich, he could be going to Forest or potentially Tottenham we hear.”

How good is Trevoh Chalobah?

The 24-year-old has proved a versatile asset at Stamford Bridge, with former Chelsea midfielder and manager Frank Lampard calling him "selfless" and a "delight" in training.

“He’s such a selfless lad. He doesn’t say ‘I want to play in this position," said Lampard.

“Maybe (his best position) will become apparent, but I think he’s played really well in a back three for the club. (He had) a really good period when he first got into the team, he can play well as a centre-back in a back four and at right-back. The bigger picture is the way he’s been applying himself since I’ve come back.

“He’s a delight to train with every day because he comes in with an enthusiasm, low maintenance, and when you talk about the things you want, he tries to do them on the pitch, which is a great thing.

“In my short period here, you look at what are the games and the individual players, I’ve been very happy. I was looking forward to working with Trev because I didn’t get that chance when I was here before.”