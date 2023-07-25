Highlights Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly in talks with Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt and a potential deal could happen this summer.

The uncertainty surrounding Harry Kane's future at Spurs is causing distraction and concern for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Muani is a highly rated French striker who had an impressive season with 15 goals and 11 assists in the Bundesliga. Former manager Felix Magath praises his dribbling ability and clinical finishing.

Tottenham Hotspur have "just started" talks with Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani and a deal "could happen" this summer, according to reports.

Ange Postecoglou, buoyed by the arrivals of three major signings this summer, is also having to contend with widespread rumours of Kane's potential departure.

Spurs are currently enjoying a tour of the Far East in their pre-season preparations for 2023/2024, but Kane's links with Bayern Munich are proving to be a major distraction.

“Fair to say I am not relaxed about it," said Postecoglou to the media recently.

“It’s not something you go: ‘Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn’t happen!’ I mean it’s a very important part of this football club, not just the team, but the football club.

“So, you’ve got to deal with it, and I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry, I don’t think it is good for the club, because as laser focused as we want to be, you end up sort of repeating yourself along the way.

“But the flip side of that is I don’t want to put a deadline on it, because that adds even more pressure. You want these things to happen for the right reasons. The reality of it is he’s still a contracted player at our football club, so that’s the way I see him."

Kane has just 12 months remaining on his current Spurs deal, a fact not lost on Postecoglou or the biggest sides in European football. Bayern are seriously pursuing Kane as they aim to add a star striker to their ranks for next campaign.

There have been reports of the 29-year-old being unwilling to pen an extension, and as such, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy may need to seriously contemplate selling his prized asset.

Tottenham have been linked with a host of star strikers to succeed Kane, perhaps most notably Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Flamengo star Pedro.

Now, France international Kolo Muani has entered the frame too, and Spurs have even commenced talks with the player. That is according to transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who claims a "deal could happen".

It's added that Eintracht forward would be keen to make the move to N17, and Tottenham's interest is said to be "huge".

"EXCL. Randal Kolo Muani to be the priority target striker for Harry Kane's replacement at Tottenham," said Tavolieri on Twitter.

"Interest's huge and talks on player's side has just started. I understand this deal could happen as ENIC Group gave green light to Daniel Levy for a sale of Harry Kane.

"It's an 80M€ deal. Eintracht Frankfurt have already discusses with clubs before. Not yet from Spurs. The French striker's keen to the move. Wait & See."

How good is Randal Kolo Muani?

The 24-year-old, who can play in a variety of positions further forward, bagged a brilliant 15 goals and 11 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances last season.

His form has been met with praise from a variety of outside sources, but those closest to him are in no doubt over his sheer quality.

"He's amazing," former Eintracht and Bayern boss Felix Magath told French newspaper L'Équipe (via Bundesliga).

"He's not only a strong dribbler, but he's very clinical in the final third. I love his mentality; he's always thinking about the team. That's obvious when you look at how many assists he's got this season."