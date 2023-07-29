Tottenham Hotspur have informed the representatives of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani of their interest in signing him this summer.

Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham?

Spurs' star striker Harry Kane, two summers after his failed move to Man City, is front and centre of another transfer saga as his contract slowly winds down.

Kane's current Spurs deal expires in 2024, and with no extension in the offing just yet, chairman Daniel Levy has a big decision to make in regards to potentially selling him this summer.

Bayern Munich are the side credited with, perhaps, the most serious interest in signing him, with manager Ange Postecoglou previously expressing his discontent at the rumours surrounding Kane.

“Fair to say I am not relaxed about it," said Postecoglou to the media recently.

“It’s not something you go: ‘Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn’t happen!’ I mean it’s a very important part of this football club, not just the team, but the football club.

“So, you’ve got to deal with it, and I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry, I don’t think it is good for the club, because as laser focused as we want to be, you end up sort of repeating yourself along the way.

“But the flip side of that is I don’t want to put a deadline on it, because that adds even more pressure. You want these things to happen for the right reasons. The reality of it is he’s still a contracted player at our football club, so that’s the way I see him."

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Kane's future, Bild journalist and Bayern insider Christian Falk has shared an update as Tottenham reportedly eye Kolo Muani as a possible replacement for him.

There have been reports of the player being "keen" to join Spurs if they can get a deal done, but the proposed move may not be an easy one.

Falk says Spurs have contacted his agents and informed them of their desire to sign their client, but his asking price is a real sticking point.

"Tottenham have registered an interest with the representatives of Muani, but the eventual transfer fee could be too high." said Falk to CaughtOffside.

Expanding on the fee needed for Frankfurt's star, it is believed he could cost around €100 million (£86m) to prise away from the Bundesliga side.

How good is Randal Kolo Muani?

Bagging 15 goals and 11 assists in 32 league appearances last campaign, Kolo Muani dazzled for Eintracht over the 2022/2023 season (WhoScored).

The versatile 24-year-old, who can play across the forward line, also stood out as their best-performing player per 90 in the German top flight (WhoScored).

Kolo Muani has also been showered with praise by those who have coached him previously, namely for his elite dribbling ability and clinical finishing in front of goal.

"He's amazing," former Eintracht and Bayern boss Felix Magath told French newspaper L'Équipe (via Bundesliga).

"He's not only a strong dribbler, but he's very clinical in the final third. I love his mentality; he's always thinking about the team. That's obvious when you look at how many assists he's got this season."