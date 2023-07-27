Tottenham Hotspur chiefs have identified Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as a potential target as Spurs eye a "big money" striker signing to replace Harry Kane, should he leave.

Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham?

The 29-year-old is embroiled in another summer transfer saga, coming two years after he failed to seal a move to treble-winners Man City.

In 2021, City lodged bids of around £100 million in an attempt to sway chairman Daniel Levy, but the Spurs chief ultimately refused their approaches and opted to keep his prized asset in north London.

However, with Kane's deal set to expire in 2024, and no discernible sign he is agreeing an extension, Levy is now under pressure and could have to sell the forward this summer.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Ligue 1 champions Paris-Saint Germain and Man United have been credited with a serious interest in Kane, with manager Ange Postecoglou recently admitting the saga is becoming a distraction.

"Fair to say I am not relaxed about it," said Postecoglou to the media recently.

“It’s not something you go: ‘Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn’t happen!’ I mean it’s a very important part of this football club, not just the team, but the football club.

“So, you’ve got to deal with it, and I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry, I don’t think it is good for the club."

Spurs, amid this ongoing and worrying situation, have reportedly started making contingency plans if Kane does depart this window - with Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani attracting their attention.

They have reportedly opened talks on Muani's side, with a report by Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke sharing who else they could target.

According to their information, Serbia international striker Vlahovic has been identified by club chiefs as a potential move to replace Kane.

Tottenham are apparently "eyeing a big-money striker signing" should their talisman leave this summer, with Levy and co now open to selling this window if Kane refuses to commit.

Spurs hold a real concern over losing a guaranteed 25-goal-per-season striker and are ready to reinvest a huge chunk of his potential fee to sign a marquee replacement.

Vlahovic is viewed as a candidate in that regard, and it will be interesting to see if Levy is forced to offload Kane and ultimately move for the 23-year-old.

How good is Dusan Vlahovic?

Despite only scoring 10 goals and assisting two others in 22 Serie A starts last season, Vlahovic is arguably proven at the top level - as displayed by his last full season with Fiorentina before his switch to Turin.

Vlahovic bagged an incredibly prolific 17 goals in 21 top flight starts for La Viola over 2021/2022, demonstrating a brilliant finishing ability when at his very best (WhoScored).

The £215,000-per-week attacker is a credible candidate to succeed Kane if he does leave, not only for his quality in front of goal, but also young age and potential to get even better.