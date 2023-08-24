Tottenham Hotspur are ready to splash the cash on a prolific new striker to replace Harry Kane as reporter Pete O'Rourke shares a transfer update.

Who will Spurs replace Kane with?

Spurs and new manager Ange Postecoglou have actually started life without Kane brilliantly, scoring four goals in two of their opening Premier League matches.

A 2-2 draw away to Brentford and impressive 2-0 victory over Man United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Saturday showcased the club's new look attacking style under Postecoglou.

However, it is unreasonable to believe Spurs can go the whole campaign without replacing Kane's guaranteed goal threat in the final third, leading to links with a host of striking options.

Indeed, perhaps the most noteworthy of them is exciting young Nigeria star Gift Orban, who has been free-scoring for Gent in the Belgian Pro League this year.

Another to have been linked fairly recently is Lille star Jonathan David, with reliable transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano hinting in mid-week that Spurs could make a late move for him.

“There could be some opportunity at the last minute for Tottenham," said Romano on David.

"The player they have been tracking for a long time is Jonathan David, it is very expensive, around €60m (£55m), and it won’t be easy to replace a player like Jonathan David. Let’s see, I think this could be a domino, but it has not started yet for Tottenham."

Whichever forward ends up joining Spurs, if any, will have some pretty big shoes to fill as Kane was a serial record-breaker during his time in north London.

Reporter O'Rourke, writing a piece for Football Insider, has shared news from one of his well-placed sources - who has apparently said Tottenham are setting aside a "huge" sum of cash to sign Kane's successor.

The journalist also claims that Spurs are "now set to move" for their top striking targets as they eye a "prolific new striker" following Kane's sale.

It is believed the club plan to land a "big signing" in that area before September 1 and "significant funds" are available, which will come as an exciting bit of news for Tottenham supporters.

Orban is indeed being targeted, while O'Rourke writes that Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku is not of interest despite reports stating otherwise.

Which striker should Spurs sign?

Despite Orban's obvious potential, we believe Spurs should display some ambition with a move for David, as Romano has reported this week.

The Canada international has been in quite simply scintillating form for his club, Lille, scoring 26 goals in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side last term.

Canada manager John Herdman has also called David a 'fearless' striker, while French football expert Adam White raved over the 23-year-old's exploits in a detailed piece for The Guardian - likening him to both Luis Suarez and Wissam Ben Yedder.

David also has just two years left on his contract, which expires in 2025, meaning Spurs could potentially wiggle down Lille's asking price of around £55m.

Indeed, having regularly scored for fun in the French top flight, he has more experience than someone like Orban but also years of proven ability.