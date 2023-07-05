Tottenham Hotspur are expected to make contact over signing Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo "this week", according to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna.

Who are Spurs signing?

Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy have been moving fairly quickly in this summer window, having already confirmed a trio of major signings for new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Lilywhites went trophyless and fell just short of European qualification last season, but that hasn't altered their pull in the transfer market, with Dejan Kulusevski, Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison all joining permanently.

The former joins indefinitely from Juventus after 18 months on loan at Spurs, while both Vicario and Maddison put pen to paper on £17.2 million and £40 million moves respectively.

Tottenham, following their capture of the aforementioned stars, are also expected to confirm the addition of Israel international winger Manor Solomon soon. The former Fulham loanee is due for a medical this week, and if all goes to plan, he will be the club's fourth transfer.

After Solomon, the north Londoners are now looking to add a star centre-back or two to their roster, with Spurs conceding a woeful 63 league goals over 2022/2023.

No side above Bournemouth in 15th suffered more goals against than Tottenham last campaign, something Postecoglou must fix and soon.

The club have been in ongoing talks over moves for both Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven, according to reports, with Adarabioyo of Fulham also remaining on their shortlist.

Fulham's colossal 6 foot 5 centre-back is a man in demand, though, with "many clubs" interested in signing the former Man City starlet.

That comes from reporter Auona, who also says Tottenham are "expected to contact" their west London counterparts for Adarabioyo shortly.

Sharing news on Twitter, the journalist claims Spurs will take action over their fondness for Adarabioyo, and club-to-club dialogue over the conditions of a deal may take place "this week".

Who is Tosin Adarabioyo?

The 25 year-old has been exceptional under Fulham manager Marco Silva over these last 12 months and beyond, ranking among their top ten best-performing players per 90 (WhoScored).

Adarabioyo averaged their second-highest rate of aerial duels won per match in the league over 22/23, all whilst making more clearances per 90 than any other Fulham player in that time (WhoScored).

Called "magnificent" by members of the press, Adarabioyo has also been praised by Silva, with the Whites lauding his quality in possession after a 1-0 loss to West Ham.

"And with Tosin, we know what we expect from him," said Silva to the media (via The Boot Room).

“Of course, quality on the ball in the first build-up, to find the players between the lines. Tosin had a good game and did what we expected.”